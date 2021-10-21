Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 21: Spend money wisely!

Dear Aries, you have excellent financial condition. You are going to have a satisfactory day on the domestic front. Start a fitness regime to remain physically fit.
Those who are not clear about their vision on the career front may seek guidance from teachers or counselors.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:02 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you are going to have a good day. Since you love fun activities and adventures, you may plan a short trip with friends. A joyful family front is foreseen for some. Some elders in the family may visit religious places to seek inner peace. Those who are not clear about their vision on the career front may seek guidance from teachers or counselors.

People are showing interest in buying properties these days and may also come across some good deals. You have an excellent financial condition, so investing money in property can be a wise decision for some.

What else is there to explore today? Read ahead.

Aries Finance Today

Your financial condition is excellent, so you may plan to buy a new home or renovate the old one. You may also help someone financially. Some of your previous investments will reap good interests.

Aries Family Today

You are a family person and your happiness is attached with the happiness of your family members. Today, you are going to have a satisfactory day on the domestic front. You will get good cooperation from family members.

Aries Career Today

This may not be a lucky day on the professional trip. Some work-related trips may not prove productive and you may also face some issues regarding delay payment. If you are planning any meeting with potential clients today then prefer to have it in the second half.

Aries Health Today

Some may visit religious places to maintain mental peace. You may start a fitness regime to remain physically fit. Investing in new gym equipment or joining a gym is on the cards.

Aries Love Life Today

You will get along with your lover and your friendly approach will take your love life on beam. Your sense of humor will influence your partner today. A romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Rust

 

