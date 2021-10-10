Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aries Daily Horoscope for October 10: Hardships foreseen in career
horoscope

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 10: Hardships foreseen in career

Dear Aries, it is likely that you will encounter problems on the professional front, which you will be unable to solve alone.
You can expect prosperous times ahead.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) 

Today, you are likely to make the best use of your enthusiasm in finishing off tasks assigned to you. You will be full of positive energy, which will help you achieve maximum benefits from life. You will get plenty of chances to fulfil your dreams. Make sure you choose the best. There will be some sudden gains in the coming days in many aspects of your life. Turn the tide in your favour. Your good intentions and sympathetic nature will help you win friends. However, you will have to tone things down a bit and keep your passive-aggressive behaviour in check. You will achieve stability and make steady progress in life. You can expect prosperous times ahead. 

Aries Finance Today 

Your financial position will remain steady but your over expenditures are likely to pinch your pocket. You might want to explore some additional sources of income to tide over your loans. Stick to a budget. 

Aries Family Today 

On the domestic front, news of a baby's arrival in the family will spread cheer at home. A celebration, which your relatives will also attend, will keep the family atmosphere joyful today. 

 

Aries Career Today 

It is likely that you will encounter problems on the professional front, which you will be unable to solve alone. Do not hesitate to seek help from subordinates. You might be required to shoulder additional responsibilities. 

Aries Health Today 

You will enjoy good health and its effects will be seen in your daily life. You are likely to take up a sporting activity to stay fit. Massage therapy will help you relieve stress and calm your mind. 

Aries Love Life Today 

It is likely that your love life needs some revaluation after undergoing a short period of stress in the past few weeks. You will have to rekindle the passions to make your romantic relationship stand the test of time. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Turquoise 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com 

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

