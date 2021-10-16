Aries Daily Horoscope for October 16: Property deals beneficial

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Represented by the Rams, Aries are the passionate, loud and mischievous kind of people. You are fidgety and cannot put still in a certain thing. You are outspoken and wild, with a lot of independence and adventure inside you. You hugely lack patience, therefore anything that is at its normal pace, or even slightly slower than that will surely bug you. Being ruled by the planet Mars, their loyalty or their piety cannot be brought into question. Make an effort to reconnect with someone you've been missing. Even though it's unpleasant at first, you'll feel a world of difference after you've finished. Pick up the phone, write a letter, or send an email to express your feelings to your close ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Finance Today

It may have always been a dream to buy a new building or a new property for many years. However, it will be true soon! You will get a promotion according to your performance with a possible increase in your salary.

Aries Family Today

Spend some good time with your children as they may need your guidance. If you are far from your family have a good, constructive, and regular conversation with your children. Spending time with them can reduce your work-related stress.

Aries Career Today

Your perception of how things should be done is opposite to the vision of your bosses. This is creating a significant deal of friction in the workplace. You will get a promotion according to your performance with a possible increase in your salary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Health Today

Although you are seldom ill, it is preferable to give in to your need to rest and relax before you get so exhausted. Take the much-needed mental break. If required, go to a nearby coffee shop and read a book.

Aries Love Life Today

There is someone close to you who wants to be your lover. It will be better if you let this person know your feelings very openly. However, this person is the ultimate source of love and compassion for you

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026