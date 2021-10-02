Aries Daily Horoscope for October 2: Time to be merrier on career

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you are in an excellent position on the professional front. So, in case you want to go ahead and plan things for your career growth – this is the right time to begin with. Your stable financial position will also allow you to invest in good and promising projects.

Some of you may crave change of scene and plan a trip with family or friends. Love front although requires attention as you and your partner may not be able to execute the romantic plans.

Your creative ideas and consistent efforts will get you appreciation on the professional front.

Overall, it's a good day, you just need to be careful on the love front.

Aries Finance Today

Those who have been investing in the share market, mutual funds or real estate, may reap rewards today. Your business ideas may be liked by the investors or partners.

Aries Family Today

Everything seems okay on the family front. Avoid discussing anything important today with an elder in the family. A get-together or a surprise visit from a closed relative is on the cards.

Aries Career Today

Your business meetings will be successful and may get you new clients and promising business opportunities. Those who have been waiting for a promotion may get good news today. Those who are in government jobs may get transferred to their desired locations.

Aries Health Today

This is a moderate day on the health front, so avoid making big plans like long trips, camping or hiking. Those who have just recovered from an illness, need to be cautious.

Aries Love Life Today

If you have made some outing or romantic plans for your partner, just slow down. Your partner or spouse may not be in the same mood.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

