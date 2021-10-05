Aries Daily Horoscope for October 5: Here's what is on your cards

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, this is a lucky day for you, so get ready for many opportunities and surprises coming your way. Everything seems to be okay except for the professional front. Those who are executing business meetings today, need to be cautious. Avoid signing any deal without having a second opinion.

You will feel positive and happy today as you are in excellent shape on the health front. Someone close to your heart may visit you or give you a call, so get ready to burst all your emotions in front of him/her.

Some amazing property deals are on the cards. Since it's the right time to invest in real estate and your stars are in your favour today, so think in that direction too.

What else is there to unfold today, read ahead!

Aries Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition will allow you to think about investing in new business ventures or collaborate with small players in the market. Some may invest in an expensive asset.

Aries Family Today

You will be in the mood of celebrating the achievements of someone close to you in your family. Elders will show care and love for you. Some may take some free time to spend quality time with your spouse and kids.

Aries Career Today

Some challenges in completing an important project on a given deadline are foreseen. You may get complaints from a client regarding poor services or product quality, try to be calm while dealing with it. Feedback or criticism needs to be dealt patiently and convincingly if you do not want to lose a client.

Aries Health Today

You will enjoy excellent health and feel energetic all day long. This is the right time to plan some short or long trips or organize an event at home as your energy and positive mindset allow you to do so. A new diet is likely to suit your metabolism.

Aries Love Life Today

Some may hear wedding bells soon by taking their relationship to the next level. Married couples will soon be successful in making their romantic life a bit more exciting.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

