Aries Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: Focus on building a positive image

Dear Aries, you will manage to keep your negative aspects in check to make the day most promising. This is not the day for disagreements and arguments, since it can affect your mental health.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Today, you will manage to keep your negative aspects in check to make the day most promising. However, your financial side may need attention.

ARIES 

People born under this sign are enthusiastic and confident, but can be foolhardy and daredevil. Today, you will manage to keep your negative aspects in check to make the day most promising. However, your financial side may need attention.

Aries Finance Today

Your habit of putting in money without giving adequate thought is likely to prove expensive. Someone who has borrowed money from you may show reluctance to return it. You will have no choice but to pay the increased fee for your kid’s school. Howsoever great the tip, don’t put your money in betting today.

Aries Family Today

If you have moved into a new neighborhood, it is important to focus on establishing a positive self-image. You will need to quash the rumours floating about you and change the way how others think of you. This may not be the right day to fulfill important commitments, so put them off for the moment.

Aries Career Today

Those who have passed out of college will need to do some serious thinking about their careers. How to remain happy in your chosen career can be topmost on your mind, so be truthful to yourself and make wise decisions. In a negotiation, keep your conversation fair and constructive.

Aries Health Today

You will need to get out of the house to get some fresh air and exercise, despite the pandemic scare. This is not the day for disagreements and arguments, since it can affect your mental health. Someone’s health may become a matter for concern, so get medical help.

Aries Love Life Today

Don’t get that nervous as to be at a loss for words in meeting your date for the first time! Whatever be your intention on the romantic front today, your spouse is likely to read your mind, so don’t be too hopeful for your evening tryst. It is a good time to turn a long-term relationship into marriage.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

