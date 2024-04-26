 Aries Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts affection and surprises | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Aries Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts affection and surprises

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries daily horoscope for Apr 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. A romantic life will have many happy moments to celebrate.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for big today

Your love life today will be filled with pleasure and professional opportunities will also make you stronger. Both money and health will also be good today.

Aries Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Both money and health will also be good today.
Aries Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Both money and health will also be good today.

A romantic life will have many happy moments to celebrate. Take up new roles at the office to give the best results. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Keep a smile while spending time with your lover and avoid harsh words even while having disagreements. Your affection will have a serious impact on the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding. Consider taking the relationship to the next level pamper the partner with a surprise gift or a romantic dinner where you may discuss the future. Married Aries natives must maintain a good rapport within the house of the husband. You may reunite with your ex-lover but make sure this does not impact your married life.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will work out today. Take up new roles and be confident about the outcome. Some tasks require additional input and you will also be good to win accolades from coworkers and seniors. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about getting the job. Some Aries natives will require negotiating hard on salary and this will work in your favor. If you are into business, maintain an amicable relationship with your employees.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good at making crucial decisions. Your wealth will be enhanced today through mutual funds, properties, and speculative business. Some females will inherit a family property. Gold is also a smart way of investment you can make today. Businessmen will raise funds through partners and foreign clients. You should also be ready to contribute to a celebration at home.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Have a healthy menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Today, children may suffer from viral fever and will also skip school. Females may develop menstrual complaints and some Aries natives will also have skin-related allergies. Do not skip medicines and seniors should consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

