Aries Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are a creative personality and known for your imagination and brilliant ideas. Keep following your heart just like you have been doing all this long and that will never disappoint you. You can expect some excellent developments on the health and professional fronts. You can take important decisions in finances and love as the stars are all in your favour. The time is, however, not in your favour when it comes to making a property deal. Don’t make any decision without proper consultation and advice from an expert. You can wait for the right time and right deal, so don’t make any hasty decisions at the moment. You are advised to be extra careful in family matters as things might get out of control if minor issues are not addressed with utmost care and precaution. You can plan your long pending trip with your friends. You have been too busy and you are advised to take out some quality time for yourself and enjoy.

Aries Finance Today

Though things are good today, you are advised to save more and spend less on luxury items. You have always been a risk-taker and it has paid off today. You are advised to keep observing the financial market before investing in it.

Aries Family Today

You might witness that thing are a bit uneasy on the family front. Stay calm and don’t get involved in any confrontation as it might make things ugly. Things will be normal soon; all you need to do is wait for the right time.

Aries Career Today

You can get ready to hear some excellent news regarding your permission and pay hike. You are a hard-working person and your seniors are happy with your dedication and commitment at work and they will most likely reward you today with a well-deserved promotion.

Aries Health Today

You have been making great efforts to shed those extra kilos and you will most likely see a positive difference. The result will be your motivation to continue the good work. You are advised to eat fresh and stay hydrated.

Aries Love Life Today

Things are expected to be great and you may be lucky in love. You can expect some really pleasant surprises from your partner or spouse. Just enjoy the blessing of togetherness and don’t overthink as it might spoil the moment.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026