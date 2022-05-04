Aries Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Hey dear Aries born, working on your aspirations shall remain in your mind today! You may try to make some new plans in regard to the old ones not working as per your desire. Much of your time of the day shall go occupied while thinking and procrastinating for the future and its possibilities. Also, during the mid-time of the day, you can also get creatively inclined and can get engaged in activities like painting, dancing and so on. Do as you wish today and you will feel much relaxed and calm in your spirits. Take a break from your usual routine and take a break from work if needed and possible.

Aries Finance Today

Money matters won’t matter to you much today and you will feel to put everything at rest today. Enjoy your current financial status and simultaneously work for enhancing your assets and liquid investments.

Aries Family Today

Your family members can stay concerned with the news of old distant relative ill health. You might have to make a visit to doctor regarding this concern. Don’t worry, have faith and patience and all will be right.

Aries Career Today

You may strictly work on planning a better deal and career prospects in the future as per your career horoscope. It may also include planning for overseas study to get a degree.

Aries Health Today

Feel free to loosen up a bit today. Don’t stay stiff and rigid on your old health norms, it is time to make changes with the changing times. Book yourself a relaxing swimming or spa session and give your body the right rejuvenation it needs from a long time.

Aries Love Life Today

You may act like a fool in matters of love and romance today. you shall see for any hints and signals of getting committed from your crush. If already married, try to read the silence of your spouse, it will enhance your chemistry.



Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026