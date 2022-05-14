Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Day may bring mixed results. Aries, you are fond of traveling and now you may find an opportunity to travel abroad with someone you like the most. This can be a wonderful experience, so get ready for experiencing good vibes soon. Your good health condition may allow you to prepare a strategy to promote your business or work with full enthusiasm.

Some good property deals may come your way, you should consult with experts before investing your hard-earned money in order to save yourself from legal issues. Aries, day seems favorable, but you may face some hurdles on the professional front. Avoid making any business decision in haste as you may have to regret later.

What else is there to unfold? Find out below:

Aries Finance Today:

Solid progress is foreseen on the business front. Financial issues may sort out. This is the right time for financial planning and multiplying your savings. You may overspend on your favorite stuff.

Aries Family Today:

This is an excellent day on the family front, you may enjoy day with loved ones. Compassion and love may grow between you and your spouse.

Aries Career Today:

Day is not suitable; you need to enhance your knowledge and improve business related strategies in order to achieve your professional goals. Your man management skills may need to be honed, if you want to remain effective at work.

Aries Health Today:

This is a good and productive day. You may show interest in recreational activities. You may have a peaceful day and try to complete your tasks. Dancing and singing may be the right way to feel good.

Aries Love Life Today:

You may be busy in other activities and find it hard to spend time with lover or spouse. Unnecessary fights and arguments with partner may upset you. It may take your time and efforts to get back to normal on the love front, so keep putting efforts.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

