Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 14, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some more delay is foreseen for a bonus or increment to materialise. Adhering to your daily routine will keep you active and benefit health. Incomplete tasks threaten to get you hauled up in front of seniors. Family's support and concern will be most encouraging. An out of town official trip will give you some respite and peace of mind. Visiting the site of your new home is possible.

Love Focus: Spend some time with a loved one.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to set an example for others on the professional front. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment. A family member will be adamant to do things his own way that are not to your liking. Travelling towards the north-east direction is auspicious. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon.

Love Focus: Love and romance are likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Giving a helping hand at home will be much appreciated. Good financial prospects are indicated for some. Following in someone's footsteps on the health front, just to attain total fitness, is a distinct possibility. Someone on the professional front may try to be one up on you. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You will get the desired amount for a venture through loans. Self-discipline and focus will be the key factors in maintaining top physical condition. Someone that you had trusted at work may belie your trust. Homemakers will be able to balance the home budget admirably. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. An exercise routine that some of you have adopted will start giving results. Senior can expect you to devote a few extra hours at work today. Spouse or someone close seems to be in a belligerent mood and can pick up a fight with you. Those planning for a pilgrimage should find out the auspicious dates before setting out. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Love life looks up, so expect to have a cozy twosome soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those waiting for an increment or bonus can be in for a disappointment. Desired level of physical fitness may take some more time. Don't ignore good advice given by someone on the work front. Your decisions on the family front can be challenged. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Property held by you is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who shares your ideas and thoughts can kick start a budding romance, so remain hopeful!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A good bargain and saving of money is foreseen for some. Your love for workouts may overstrain you, so take adequate breaks in between. Your efforts on the professional front will start bringing good returns. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnized and get you all excited. You are likely to take some time off from your hectic schedule and may even plan vacation abroad. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring property by managing to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Indulging in office romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to plan your expenditure accurately and keep within the budget. You may concentrate on becoming fitter than you already are by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen. Not keeping your ego in check on the work front may rub higher ups the wrong way. Spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. Change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable. Property through inheritance is possible for some.

Love Focus: Romantic front may turn into a mutual appreciation club between lover and you!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. Tips from experts may come in handy on the fitness front. Positive results on the professional front are foreseen, but will require concerted efforts. Family's support will come when you need it the most. All your hopes for an enjoyable outing can be dashed as the trip may not materialise. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible.

Love Focus: Immense fulfilment is visualized on the romantic front for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Enhancement in monetary powers can be expected by some on higher posts. Financial front remains satisfactory and may encourage you to think out ways to multiply your assets. You will need to keep up your exercise regimen to remain fit and energetic. Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. A journey, if started early, can prove immensely favourable. You remain in a position of strength in calling the shots on the property front.

Love Focus: A temporary separation from your love interest is possible.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An unexpected expenditure will need to be absorbed through your savings. Encouraging results are likely in a health initiative taken up by you. A business trip promises many opportunities. It is best to toe the line of a parent or family elder than adopt a confrontationist attitude. An outing with friends and family can prove disappointing, unless you do something about it. You can get into a legal hassle regarding a piece of ancestral property.

Love Focus: A surprise sprung by lover may simply floor you!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially the day is inauspicious, so defer buying gold or jewellery. A selective diet may become your mantra for keeping fit as a fiddle. Success is foreseen in a business venture. You can expect total support of the family in a new venture. Newlyweds will manage to travel someplace to be along together. Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some.

Love Focus: You are careful in matters of love, but this may make you wait for the right partner endlessly on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

