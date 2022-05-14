Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a good day, but issues are foreseen on the professional front. You should read between the lines before signing any contract or business deal. Your personal involvement in social events may help you achieve your professional goals. You need support of team lead or someone influential in your office in order to make something important happen on the career front. Some may get financial benefits with the help of friends.

Some may try to spice up their monotonous life by adding a bit of thrill. Visiting your favourite relatives or meeting old friends can be refreshing. The health issues that have been bothering you for long now start to get cured. You should follow a strict diet routine to keep health or weight issues at bay. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today:

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to buy property or a home. Office renovation work may be in progress. You may get good returns from your past real estate investments.

Scorpio Family Today:

You may go out with siblings and enjoy a lot. Homemakers may join cooking classes. Newly married couples may book spa or luxury hotel stay in order to spend some quality time.

Scorpio Career Today:

Day does not seem suitable; shortcuts may not get you success and prove harmful for your business. Don’t do anything that may upset your higher-ups as it may put you in a major problem.

Scorpio Health Today:

Those who have been following dietary guidelines, they may enjoy good health now. Some may plan foreign trips while others may choose to meet old friends.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

You may enjoy quality time with your partner. Romantic night out, music and candle lit dinner, long drives, dancing, singing can increase the joy of this romantic night and fill you with excitement.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

