Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)Day seems wonderful in all aspects, just try to avoid or postpone trip plans. Avoid spending time on outdoor activities and give some time in your career planning. Your creativity and communication skills may impress your co-workers. Some new work opportunities may knock your doors. Someone may give your health advice which can prove beneficial for your weight management.

You may be optimistic and energetic today. Your qualities and vast domain knowledge may get you tempting job offers. Your personal life may also go smoothly and give you plenty of reasons to smile and enjoy life. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below:

Sagittarius Finance Today:

This is an excellent day on the finance front. You may get some money saving tips today that you can use to save some funds for emergencies. Someone may ask for financial help today, try to help him or her.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Your jolly nature may make aura joyous on the home front. Siblings may need your help with school projects. You may spend a lot of time with friends today. Your partner may be helpful and supportive today.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Try to be optimistic as it can increase your chances to get new opportunities or business deals. Professional guidance may improve your career graph and help you find right career path. Nothing complicated is foreseen.

Sagittarius Health Today:

This is a very good day on the health front. You may enjoy indoor and outdoor games to feel energetic. You may try to spend time with your partner.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

Your good habits may impress your partner today and get you lots of compliments. Those who are looking for new relationship, they may soon get lucky. Surprise visit of partner may brighten your day and fill you with joy and excitement.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

