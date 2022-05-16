Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your professional life is likely to be promising. You may be offered a promotion or a wage boost. As a result, your financial status may improve. It may allow you to splurge on valuable items. However, not everything in your day may go according to plan. Your romantic life is about to take a hit. You may have to put in extra effort to win back your partner’s affection. Your domestic situation is expected to remain shaky. You may not have enough time to spend with your parents or children. Your health may need attention. Workplace stress is likely to exhaust you. Pay attention to your body’s needs. Before taking a vacation abroad, those interested in doing so may need to weigh all of the advantages and disadvantages. Expert advice may be required in matters involving an ancestral property. Students have a tendency to outperform themselves.

Aries Finance Today

Your financial condition is likely to remain stable. Stock investments may take a little longer to yield good results. You are likely to acquire a minor monetary advantage from an unexpected source later in the day.

Aries Family Today

Your work obligations are likely to keep you busy. This may cause inconvenience to your family members. Spending time with them and paying attention to their needs is likely to maintain a pleasant domestic environment.

Aries Career Today

Your efforts over the years may eventually be acknowledged by your supervisors on the professional front. You are likely to be rewarded handsomely for your achievements. A promotion may also be on the way.

Aries Health Today

You may have to pay extra attention towards your health as underlying issues may rear their ugly head once again. However, if you remain watchful of your dietary habits, coupled with light exercises, you may be able to find relief.

Aries Love Life Today

Work is likely to take precedence over your love life, causing your relationship to suffer. To keep your romantic ties from falling apart, you may have to give the gift of time to your partner and spend more time with them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON