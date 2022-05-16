Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. You may be pulled up at work for something that you have failed to achieve. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship adversely.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Today, you may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Your celebratory mood may get spoiled due to spouse’s disinterest. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. You will be able to prepare well for a competition.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Your health or that of a family member may become a cause for concern. Travel is likely to prove profitable. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Job seekers are likely to land well paying jobs. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting business opportunities your way. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. It may difficult to keep your mind at work today due to distractions. Those ailing may not be able to recover quickly. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things not going well in a relationship may compel you to adopt some desperate measures.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Doing things together with family today is indicated and will help forge a strong relationship. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. Travel is indicated for some. A negative person at home may make the domestic environment depressing. A helping hand to someone in need is likely to raise your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

