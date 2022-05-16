Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your family life is likely to thrive. Your loved ones may take pride in your achievements. Your professional front may also be lively. For your efforts, you are likely to receive social recognition or a reward. Meditation with an active lifestyle may be the key to living a healthier life. Your finances, on the other hand, may be a source of worry. Failure to keep track of your rising expenses could result in losses. Because your lover may demand your time and attention, you may need to prioritize your love life. Ignoring them could jeopardize the relationship’s harmony. A short excursion with your significant other is likely to bring you closer together. Preparation in advance is essential. Property transactions may yield positive outcomes. Due to a lack of focus, students may be unable to perform successfully.

Leo Finance Today

Property investments may not yield promised returns on the economic front. To avoid overspending, you may need to establish monthly budget. A reliable source of income could help you meet your financial obligations.

Leo Family Today

Celebration of a happy occasion at home is likely to draw everyone closer together. This may spread joy and cheerfulness throughout your family. Your loved ones may be supportive of your difficult life decisions.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you might be in luck. You are likely to be given leadership responsibilities at work. This could increase your chances of getting a raise. A journey overseas for business expansion may also be on the way.

Leo Health Today

Your health is likely to remain fine. You may experience no difficulty picking up a new sport or physical activity. Not only will this help you get in proper shape, but it may also strengthen your core.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, there may be some miscommunication between you and your partner. Do not worry as the phase is likely to pass quickly. You may emotionally fulfill your partner’s desires, which may strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

