Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may experience a general sense of wellbeing. This may bring you inner peace and happiness. Your financial position may be extremely strong and your money management skills are likely to come in handy. At this time, you might be able to invest in stocks and shares. Your relatives may be in a festive mood. A get-together at home is likely to maintain a happy domestic environment. Your romantic life is likely to flourish. You and your partner may get closer as your mutual understanding and intimacy grow. This could strengthen your bonds. However, your professional life may be a bit difficult. At work, lack of focus could land you in hot water. Do not go on a fun trip with children unless you have planned ahead of time. Disputes over an old property are likely to be settled amicably. Students may have an average academic performance.

Libra Finance Today

You may carefully handle your finances, which is likely to result in monetary advantages in the following days. You may be required to travel for an international business project, which may prove to be extremely profitable.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to dedicate more time to your family now. This may help you improve your interpersonal relationships with them. On a short trip, spending time with loved ones is likely to bring everyone closer together.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to push yourself to the limit to complete pressing duties. Further delays are likely to prevent a monetary bonus or promotion. For freshers, the day is likely to bring hopeful news.

Libra Health Today

Your health may remain fine. Maintaining a regular workout and cycling routine is likely to keep you in shape. Breathing exercises combined with yoga may have a great impact on your mental health too.

Libra Love Life Today

A brief separation from your beloved is on the cards. So the time spent in their company is likely to bring you immense joy and satisfaction today. Their thoughts are likely to occupy your mind, and you may relive good memories.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

