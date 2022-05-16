Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may reap the benefits of good health. A change in lifestyle may improve your physical and mental wellbeing. You may achieve professional success. For your earnest attempts, you are likely to be recognized. A monetary incentive could be on the way. You may dedicate more time to your romantic life. This could be a positive sign for the future. Your family life, on the other hand, is likely to suffer a setback. Loved ones may argue over little issues, causing tension at home. Your financial situation may remain stable. To avoid losses, you may need to limit your spending. You could be itching to go out with your friends. However, long-awaited vacation plans may not materialize. It might not be the best time to invest in real estate at the moment. Students might be able to persuade their parents to pursue higher education.

Pisces Finance Today

You are likely to overspend on unnecessary products. This may burn a hole in your pocket. To avoid a financial disaster, you may have to keep your rising expenses and shrinking income under check.

Pisces Family Today

There may be issues at home due to your child’s behavior. This may disrupt the peaceful homely atmosphere. Your busy work schedules may keep you occupied and you may be unable to keep your promises to your family.

Pisces Career Today

Your expert ideas are likely to be highly beneficial to your organization. Your hard work may bear fruit today. You may be praised for your expertise and skills. You are likely to be appropriately compensated in the form of a bonus.

Pisces Health Today

You may be full of positive energy today. Your good health is likely to allow you to spoil yourself with life’s pleasures. Joining a workout class with health-conscious friends is likely to improve your physical and mental wellbeing.

Pisces Love Life Today

You are likely to win over someone’s heart with your charisma. For some of you, love is in the air. You are likely to make the most of the time by accepting a marriage proposal from your long-term romantic partner!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

