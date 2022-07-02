Aries Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 2,'22 states, plan well

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) You find yourself on top of the world Aries, as many personal decisions go in your favor. The start of the day may bring an improvement in your status and financial condition. Positive developments could keep you in an upbeat mood. You could get an offer for a job that you have been eagerly waiting for. Your personal life will continue to test you and you are advised to maintain cordial relations with your spouse. Plan your day to maintain good health. Those pursuing sports may have a lucky day! Aries students will not be reluctant to work hard and will remain dedicated. This may help them to get favorable results. Aries students preparing for competitive exams relating to the medical or engineering field are likely to be successful. Thinking of a holiday trip with a difference could bring a difference to your budget. So, plan well. Avoid dealing in the disputed property. It may harm your capital.

Aries Finance Today Some good news is likely for Aries on the financial front. If your money has been stuck for a long time, then today you may finally get your hands on those funds. Businesspeople will see a rise in profits and income. You could also receive benefits from the government.

Aries Family Today You are likely to spend quality time with family members and also help a younger family with career-related advice. Your ties with kin are likely to remain harmonious and you could celebrate a family function during the second half of the day.

Aries Career Today Do not trust anyone blindly and do not reveal your cards in front of everyone before you achieve the desired success on the professional front. Aries working professionals may also earn appreciation and support from their superiors and high officials.

Aries Health Today This is likely to be a rewarding day for Aries in the field of sports as they are likely to emerge victorious. Indulge in healthy eating and planning your day if you want to relax by the end of the end.

Aries Love Life Today Avoid venting out negative emotions toward your significant other, else you could hurt him or her in return. Unmarried couples may also experience misunderstandings which are likely to affect their relationship. So, handle all relationships with a tender hand.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

