Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 13, '22 states, take risk

  • Dear Aries, your daily astrological predictions for June 13, 2022 suggests, today, you may face unnecessary hurdles and obstacles in your path. 
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Aries business people are advised to not hold themselves back from taking risks and making efforts towards expansion. Some of you could spend some more time with your family and friends, which will keep you in a positive frame of mind. Today, you may face unnecessary hurdles and obstacles in your path. The drama at work never seems to stop and may get to you. Rather than arguing back, try to understand the bottom line of their argument or disagreement. Any ongoing legal case relating to the division of ancestral property can be decided in your favour. Some of you could remain stressed as there may be a delay in the accomplishment of your goals on the professional front. You are advised to relax, take rest and sleep which will help you rejuvenate. Aries students will have to pull up their socks to improve their grades. They are likely to enjoy the support of their seniors as well as their teachers.

Aries Finance Today Aries business people can try to strike a major deal which will consolidate your finances. New associations on the financial front are likely to be fruitful in the long run. You are likely to receive gains and additional income which may improve your financial condition.

Aries Family Today Family life is likely to be fun as you might have plans to spend quality time with family members. It is an opportune time to organize a party, get together or even a cookout. AriesHomemakers may derive a special satisfaction in resetting the house today.

Aries Career Today Work is likely to be slow for some Aries natives due to fatigue and low health. Avoid friction with people at work and remain cordial to all, despite the provocations. At work, colleagues and seniors may remain demanding and you will have to push your way through from some moments of peace. 

Aries Health Today Avoid overexerting while doing physical activity. Give your body enough time to rest and recuperate. A massage or muscle relaxant spray will help. Music therapy may help calm your mind. 

Aries Love Life Today Aries singles looking for love may bond with someone they haven't met in a very long time. It is a good time to create an enchanting, intimate setting for an unforgettable night. It may add a spark to your ties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

