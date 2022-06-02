Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 2,'22 states, get praised

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Your financial situation appears to be quite promising. Money saved from previous investments may help you launch a profitable enterprise. You may enjoy the advantages of excellent health. Some of you are likely to engage in professional sporting activities. Domestically, though, your ties with loved ones may be strained. To preserve a peaceful atmosphere, you may need to start over. In terms of your career, you may be required to put in significant effort to get ahead of your peers to get noticed. Your romantic life is likely to be eventful. Young people in love may be inclined to take their relationship to the next level. Travelling for pleasure or business may necessitate meticulous planning. Your legal property problems appear to have been addressed in your favor. On the social front, your selfless acts may get you praise.

Aries Finance Today On the economic front, business owners may be able to relax as gains are expected from recent investments. A promising insurance plan may provide you with rewards in the near future.

Aries Family Today Family life is likely to be difficult as you may be forced to move out of the city in search of a good career opportunity. Your parents might not approve of your decision. A property issue could lead to tensions with elders.

Aries Career Today Those employed in the service industry can expect some difficult times ahead on their professional front. Workload is expected to increase. However, subordinates may be available to assist you in times of need.

Aries Health Today Your health is likely to stay in excellent shape. Those who enjoy physical activity may work towards improving their general wellbeing to stay in great shape. Your spiritual inclination is likely to be stronger than ever before.

Aries Love Life Today Nurturing your new romantic relationship is likely to bring you a great deal of joy and fulfilment. Giving time to your partner may deepen your bonds. This may also bring intimacy and stability in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

