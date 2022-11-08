Aries Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Help the poor & needy today

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) This is a favourable day for the Aries natives. Some may plan a group trip with friends today and enjoy the little things together. Daily Astrological Prediction says, shopping and dining out with love partner may make you feel happy today. You should take care of your health as there are possibilities of seasonal diseases. Kids may seek your assistance with school projects. Homemakers may go on spiritual trips and think about helping poor and needy.

Some may join a new fitness regime in order to achieve fitness goals. You should ditch street food and opt for healthier food choices in order to get result fast. Some may struggle with a new project assigned to them on the work front. Everything seems okay, but you may face financial issues today. Avoid investing your hard-earned money in any tempting scheme.

What do your planets indicate about your day?

Aries Finance Today: You should be cautious on the financial front. Any kind of financial mismanagement should be avoided. Try to think the alternative source of income and postpone your investments as of now.

Aries Family Today: Things may go normal on the home front. You should pay attention towards the need of your spouse or kids. Parents may attend some social events.

Aries Career Today: The day may bring mixed results on the work front. You may take interest in your job and start doing your work more sincerely and accurately. Some may join advanced courses to be updated with latest technological advancements.

Aries Health Today: Some may go through a tough time and feel mentally drained. It’s a good idea to talk to someone and do meditation in order to feel good. Also, try some activities to release your tensions.

Aries Love Life Today: This is a moderate day on the love front. If you are committed, your relationship may become stronger with your partner. Singles may have to wait a bit longer to find true love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

