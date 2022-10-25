Aries Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Love birds may discuss future plans

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dear Aries, you are going to have a nice and auspicious day. A fun-filled trip with loved ones may fill you with a new energy and excitement. Old friends may call you after a long time. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your good health and positive mindset inspire you to do something productive today. Some may plan to follow their passion and join some advanced courses.

Financial stability is indicated for the Aries natives. They may buy a property or buy stocks today. Work life seems a bit monotonous and you may not get chance to use your knowledge or show your full potential at your current job position. Love birds may discuss their future plans or hit the road to enjoy each other’s company.

What do your planets indicate about your day?

Aries Finance Today:

It seems to be a moderately favorable day on the financial front. You may sell your old property and use the funds for establishing your new business. Some may also splurge on shopping, food or antiques today.

Aries Family Today:

You may have sufficient time to spend with kids or family. An old friend or relative may visit you today. Your parents may ask you to attend a social event or spiritual activity with them.

Aries Career Today:

The first half of the day may be a bit challenging and hectic. You may have to make proper strategies to complete an ongoing project on time. Some may try to switch jobs or update their resume.

Aries Health Today:

This is going to be a favorable day for the Aries natives. They may enjoy good health and focus on balancing eating and sleep pattern. They may feel relaxed all day long due to a healthy mind and body.

Aries Love Life Today:

You may go on a trip with your love partner, but you may find it hard to enjoy things to the fullest due to work stress or other work issues.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

