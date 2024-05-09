Astrological guidance on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 about your purchases

Akshaya Tritiya, occurring on the third lunar day of the Chaitra month, carries significant significance in Hindu tradition. The auspicious muhurta of Akshaya Trithiya will start from 5:33 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on May 10, 2024. According to astrology, it is celebrated when the Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Taurus, symbolizing a merging of celestial forces. This occasion is believed to bring abundance, prosperity, and new beginnings in one's life. According to astrologers, you should be cautious about these activities and behaviours and avoid them on this particular day to prevent undesirable outcomes or consequences. An astrological guidance on Akshaya Tritiya 2024.(Twitter/streetgains)

Avoid engaging in financial transactions on Akshaya Tritiya due to unfavourable astrological configurations. Refraining from lending money or conducting fiscal transactions today is advised.

Akshaya Tritiya is well-known for its association with the purchase of gold and silver. However, experts advise exercising caution. It's recommended to use discretion and avoid buying metals and glassware to minimize potential negative influences.

Experts advise that today is a good time to clean and brighten your home instead of doing big ceremonies. Doing this may bring the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to your home in a quieter way.

Things you should purchase on Akshaya Tritiya 2024

According to astrologers, here is the list of things you should purchase that bring long-term benefits and prosperity during Akshaya Tritiya.

To enhance your inner journey and attract greater abundance, consider investing in religious scriptures, such as sacred texts, spiritual writings, and idols or figurines symbolizing wealth and prosperity. By surrounding yourself with these sacred objects, you create an environment conducive to spiritual growth and the manifestation of abundance in various aspects of your life.

2. Buying land, a house, or a car is a good idea on this auspicious day. These things show that you're doing well and moving forward in life. Buying them on this special day can bring even more good luck and help you keep moving in the right direction.

3. Buying plants and fruits on Akshaya Tritiya is a good idea because it's all about growing and having more good things in your life. Getting plants and fruits helps you feel connected to nature and can bring more happiness and peace into your home.