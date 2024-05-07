New Moon in Taurus 2024: Here's what you should manifest on May's lunar day

May's new moon in Taurus brings fresh air after the intense energy of last month's eclipses and retrogrades. It's like hitting the reset button and starting anew. Today's New Moon in Taurus is a money-manifesting that occurred at 11:22 p.m. EST, marking a time for reflection and setting intentions. Manifestation tips for the New Moon in Taurus on May 7, 2024.(Unsplash)

Also Read Manifestation Portal: The Triple Conjunction of Planets during May's New Moon in Taurus

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aries: With the influence of Pluto retrograde, you're entering a phase of manifestation, healing, and protection during this new moon. It's a time to set your sights on your goals and pursue them boldly. Over the next couple of months, expect rapid progress and significant advancements in various areas of your life.

Taurus: This new moon brings opportunities for creative success. If you've been holding onto old ideas or feeling stuck in past failures, now is the time to break free and start anew. Embrace fresh perspectives, redefine your visions, and allow yourself to give birth to new dreams and endeavours.

Gemini: Despite facing challenges, you're being prepared for leadership roles. The turbulent waters you've navigated have honed your skills and resilience. Embrace the inspiration that's about to unfold and trust in your ability to maintain balance. You're on the right path, and exciting opportunities await.

Cancer: The upcoming months are about purification and realignment for you. It's a period of clearing out old emotional baggage and belief systems that no longer serve you. The universe is ready to grant your wishes, but first, you must confront your deepest fears and attachments. By detaching from micro-managed outcomes, you pave the way for unexpected growth and abundance.

Leo: Get ready for a magical transformation fueled by new ideas and goals. While you may be comfortable in your current situation, tapping into your inner fire and wisdom will lead to profound experiences. Dare to dream big and charge ahead with confidence, knowing that all you desire is within reach.

Virgo: This is your time to explore the unknown and embrace new adventures. Trust your intuition to guide you while staying aligned with your true desires. Fame and fortune await as you step out of your comfort zone and towards the radiant opportunities that lie ahead.

Libra: After years of hard work and dedication, it's time to savor the fruits of your labor. Embrace your life, dreams, and deepest desires with love and gratitude. Cherish the moments of joy and peace as you continue to celebrate your achievements and bask in the abundance of blessings surrounding you.

Scorpio: Dive into the realm of divine alchemy as you illuminate your path to perfection and bliss. Use your creative energy to untangle the knots in your life and collaborate with others to manifest your dreams. Let go of past burdens and embrace the transformative power that lies within you.

Sagittarius: Embrace targeted vision as you relinquish old attachments and welcome newfound freedom. Explore the depths of your inner magician and caress all aspects of yourself as you journey towards your goals. Trust that each step will lead you closer to your desired destination.

Capricorn: Prepare for a period of fertility and prosperity as you plant the seeds of success. With determination and focus, you're ready to birth new opportunities and achieve your long-term goals. Embrace collaboration and teamwork as you navigate towards your true north with confidence.

Aquarius: Take a moment to appreciate the blessings surrounding you and release anything that weighs you down. Embrace success with grace and collaboration, knowing that you deserve all the abundance that comes your way. Leap forward with confidence and trust in the path ahead.

Pisces: Embrace the seed of life within you, where every beginning holds infinite potential. Trust in the miracles of everyday life and let go of any doubts or fears. Whether you feel suspended in uncertainty or soaring towards success, know that every path you choose leads to growth and fulfilment.