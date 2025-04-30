Astrology says, Akshaya Tritiya is the most auspicious day of the year. How will it impact these 5 zodiac signs?

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 tithi starts on April 29, 2025, at 05:31 PM and ends on April 30, 2025, at 02:12 PM, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna honours Draupadi the Akshaya Patra.(B. P Banerjee Painting)

According to daily predictions and planetary alignments, this day will likely bring fortune, growth, and prosperity to five of the 12 zodiac signs. Our experts, Manisha Kaushik and Dr J. N Pandey, say these signs are guided by wealth and financial tips for prosperity today.

Why is Akshaya Tritiya the most auspicious day of the year?

Going back to the Dvapara Yuga, when the Pandavas were in exile, Lord Krishna unexpectedly visited Draupadi. Draupadi had no food to offer him and felt helpless. Seeing her love and worry, Krishna blessed them with the Akshaya Patra—a magical bowl that never ran out of food. Since then, Akshaya has meant something that never ends—blessings, happiness, and hope.

Mythologically, this is believed to be the same day Ved Vyas and Lord Ganesha started scripting the Mahabharata, marking the day in history with one of the largest books in world literature.

Astrologically, this is the time when planets and stars are in favourable alignment for zodiac signs. This rare alignment is considered highly powerful for making important decisions, especially regarding wealth and growth.

5 lucky zodiac signs on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

On this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, opportunities for prosperity are abundant, but wise decision-making is key, especially with high-risk investments. Property transactions, whether buying or selling, will likely yield fruitful results. For those engaged in trade involving fashion accessories, textiles, utensils, electronics, or food items, the latter half of the day promises significant gains and growth.

Secure and well-planned financial transactions offer peace and stability in money matters on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Property investments may progress slowly, so patience is essential. Avoid making impulsive decisions with your wealth—seek guidance from a financial expert to help grow your assets wisely. Entrepreneurs may find promising opportunities abroad and are likely to succeed in attracting funding through promoters.

A promising financial opportunity may open doors to fruitful gains. When exploring property matters, it's important to evaluate all aspects with care. You may feel inclined toward long-term investments such as stocks, the share market, or speculative ventures. New avenues will emerge in business, offering the potential for rewarding profits and sustained prosperity today.

On this blessed Akshaya Tritiya, wise financial choices will help ensure smooth and successful transactions. First-time property buyers are advised to reflect on their decisions and avoid making hasty decisions. Some women will find joy in resolving money matters with friends, while elders may play a key role in supporting a family celebration like a wedding. Traders and businesspeople may receive financial support from multiple sources.

Today, financial opportunities may bring you attractive commissions. Thoughtful evaluation is key to property decisions aimed at long-term stability. Avoid splurging today, as there will be rainy days in the coming days. Still, this is a favourable time to invest in electronic appliances and home essentials that add lasting value.