When is Akshaya Tritiya 2025? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, history, significance and best time to purchase gold

Akshaya Tritiya, also called Akti or Akha Teej, is a spring festival celebrated annually. It occurs on the third tithi of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year, with the belief that any good deed or investment made on this day will bring lasting prosperity and success. Akshaya Tritiya, celebrated on the third tithi of Vaisakha, is an auspicious day for good deeds and investments, believed to bring eternal prosperity.(Freepik)

One of the most beloved traditions associated with Akshaya Tritiya is purchasing gold, which is viewed as a symbol of wealth and security. From date to muhurat, here's all you need to know.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 date and timings

This year, the significant festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Duration - 06 hours 37 minutes

Best time to purchase gold:

Tritiya tithi begins - 05:31 PM on April 29, 2025

Tritiya tithi ends - 02:12 PM on Aprril 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya is particularly significant for purchasing gold, symbolising prosperity and security.(REUTERS)

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 puja vidhi

Begin the day by waking up early, taking a holy bath, and purifying the home temple area.

Place a red or yellow cloth on a clean platform and arrange idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera on it.

Purify the idols using Ganga jal, then apply sandalwood paste and a vermilion tilak to each one.

Offer a garland of fresh flowers along with raw rice, betel leaves, durva grass, coconuts, betel nuts, and other traditional items.

Present fruits, sweets, and festive dishes like makhane ki kheer as bhog (offerings).

Chant sacred prayers such as the Kanakadhara Stotram, Kubera Chalisa, Vishnu Namavali, and Ganesh Chalisa.

End the puja with the ritual Aarti.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 history

As per Hindu mythology, during the Pandavas' exile, Lord Krishna once visited them unexpectedly. Draupadi, their wife, who had not prepared a lavish feast to welcome him, fell at his feet and sought his forgiveness. In response, Lord Krishna picked a single strand of herb from the food bowl and pardoned her.

Akshaya Tritiya puja is performed to seek blessings for unending prosperity, wealth, and good fortune.

He then bestowed upon the Pandavas the Akshaya Patra, a magical bowl that would never run out of food or offerings. Another legend suggests that Akshaya Tritiya is the day when Lord Kuber, after receiving blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma, was entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the wealth of heaven.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu and Jain calendars. It is believed that any good deed or investment made on this day brings eternal prosperity and success. The day is particularly significant for purchasing gold, which symbolises wealth and security. It also marks the day Lord Kuber received divine blessings and was entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of heaven.