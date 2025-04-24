Weekly Panchang from April 25 – May 01, 2025: Akshaya Tritiya, Darsha Amavasya, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming Panchanga week features an intense combination of celestial alignments and holy rituals, which create powerful spiritual opportunities. The planetary positions of Venus and Saturn in Uttara Bhadrapada strengthen both emotional depth and self-reflection. The Sun's movement through Bharani creates increased energy and determination, and Mercury's arrival in Revati Nakshatra enhances clear communication and intuitive abilities. Jupiter advances at a steady pace through Mrigashira Pada, which brings positive influences for intellectual work and sustained planning. The week includes Darsha Amavasya, which invites people to cleanse their spirits and pay tribute to their deceased relatives. Akshaya Tritiya presents itself during mid-week as an extremely fortunate occasion that supports both new beginnings, wealth accumulation, and spiritual advancement. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on April 25, Friday (08:53 AM to 12:31 PM), on April 29, Tuesday (06:47 PM to 05:41 AM, Apr 30), on April 30, Wednesday (05:41 AM to 12:02 PM), and on May 1, Thursday (11:23 AM to 02:21 PM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on April 25, Friday (08:53 AM to 12:31 PM), on April 29, Tuesday (06:47 PM to 05:41 AM, Apr 30), on April 30, Wednesday (05:41 AM to 12:02 PM), and on May 1, Thursday (11:23 AM to 02:21 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on April 30, Wednesday (05:41 AM to 02:12 PM) and on May 1, Thursday (11:23 AM to 02:21 PM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on April 30, Wednesday (05:41 AM to 02:12 PM) and on May 1, Thursday (11:23 AM to 02:21 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 25, Friday (05:46 AM to 08:53 AM) and on May 1, Thursday (05:40 AM to 02:21 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on April 25, Friday (05:46 AM to 08:53 AM) and on May 1, Thursday (05:40 AM to 02:21 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on April 30, Wednesday (05:41 AM to 02:12 PM) and on May 1, Thursday (11:23 AM to 02:21 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Saturn close conjunction on April 25 (Friday) at 05:25 AM

Venus enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 26 (Saturday) at 12:02 AM

Mercury enters Revati Nakshatra on April 27 (Sunday) at 03:42 PM

Sun enters Bharani Nakshatra on April 27 (Sunday) at 07:19 PM

Saturn enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 28 (Monday) at 07:52 AM

Jupiter transits Mrigashira Pada on April 28 (Monday) at 06:58 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pradosh Vrat (April 25, Friday): People observe Pradosh Vrat as it allows them to receive Lord Shiva's blessings. People who observe this festival maintain fasting while conducting special religious ceremonies to eliminate bad energies and resolve past deeds. People believe the Pradosh Kaal worship brings spiritual purification and better health and completes desires when performed with devotion.

People observe Pradosh Vrat as it allows them to receive Lord Shiva's blessings. People who observe this festival maintain fasting while conducting special religious ceremonies to eliminate bad energies and resolve past deeds. People believe the Pradosh Kaal worship brings spiritual purification and better health and completes desires when performed with devotion. Masik Shivaratri (April 26, Saturday): Every month, Lord Shiva is worshipped on Krishna Chaturdashi. People who worship Shiva engage in religious fasting while reciting mantras and conducting all-night ceremonies, which include abhishekam with devotional music. Observing this vrat brings two benefits: it eliminates hidden spiritual darkness, strengthens marital relationships, and provides liberation from death and rebirth through Shiva's blessings.

Every month, Lord Shiva is worshipped on Krishna Chaturdashi. People who worship Shiva engage in religious fasting while reciting mantras and conducting all-night ceremonies, which include abhishekam with devotional music. Observing this vrat brings two benefits: it eliminates hidden spiritual darkness, strengthens marital relationships, and provides liberation from death and rebirth through Shiva's blessings. Darsha Amavasya (April 27, Sunday): The ancestral and family rituals known as Pitru Tarpan can only be conducted during the special no-moon day, which is called Darsha Amavasya. People conduct ancestor worship through prayer and food offerings to gain their divine blessings. The period allows believers to examine their inner selves while seeking spiritual transformation, which they believe breaks ancestral curses and brings peace and prosperity to their family.

The ancestral and family rituals known as Pitru Tarpan can only be conducted during the special no-moon day, which is called Darsha Amavasya. People conduct ancestor worship through prayer and food offerings to gain their divine blessings. The period allows believers to examine their inner selves while seeking spiritual transformation, which they believe breaks ancestral curses and brings peace and prosperity to their family. Vaishakha Amavasya (April 27, Sunday): Spiritual and charitable acts find great religious significance on Vaishakha Amavasya. Religious followers observe sacred bathing rituals while conducting Pitru Tarpan ceremonies, followed by charitable feedings for Brahmins and poor individuals. The day emerges as a strong time to release karmic obligations while seeking ancestral blessings and starting fresh intentions in an emotionally pure way.

Spiritual and charitable acts find great religious significance on Vaishakha Amavasya. Religious followers observe sacred bathing rituals while conducting Pitru Tarpan ceremonies, followed by charitable feedings for Brahmins and poor individuals. The day emerges as a strong time to release karmic obligations while seeking ancestral blessings and starting fresh intentions in an emotionally pure way. Ishti (April 28, Monday): On Amavasya, people perform Ishti, which stands as a Vedic fire ritual designed to gain divine blessings together with ancestral benefits. Worshippers dedicate offerings to the sacred fire to symbolise their desire to purify their karmas and desires. Through this ritual, people achieve spiritual strength along with harmony and prosperity as they support the sacred cosmic rhythms of dharma.

On Amavasya, people perform Ishti, which stands as a Vedic fire ritual designed to gain divine blessings together with ancestral benefits. Worshippers dedicate offerings to the sacred fire to symbolise their desire to purify their karmas and desires. Through this ritual, people achieve spiritual strength along with harmony and prosperity as they support the sacred cosmic rhythms of dharma. Chandra Darshana (April 28, Monday): The first moon sighting after Amavasya is observed through Chandra Darshana. During Chandra Darshana, devotees fast while they provide water, rice, and milk to the moon to obtain peace and mental clarity. One should start new projects with mental clarity to receive lunar blessings and peaceful vibrations, which bring renewal and grace during this time.

The first moon sighting after Amavasya is observed through Chandra Darshana. During Chandra Darshana, devotees fast while they provide water, rice, and milk to the moon to obtain peace and mental clarity. One should start new projects with mental clarity to receive lunar blessings and peaceful vibrations, which bring renewal and grace during this time. Masik Karthigai (April 29, Tuesday): Lord Murugan is worshipped on the monthly Tamil festival known as Masik Karthigai. Worshippers throughout temples and houses light oil lamps as a tradition which represents the triumph of brightness over obscurity. The day combines religious service with ethical contemplation and worship to seek Murugan's blessings that will safeguard devotees with wisdom and protect them from life's obstacles.

Lord Murugan is worshipped on the monthly Tamil festival known as Masik Karthigai. Worshippers throughout temples and houses light oil lamps as a tradition which represents the triumph of brightness over obscurity. The day combines religious service with ethical contemplation and worship to seek Murugan's blessings that will safeguard devotees with wisdom and protect them from life's obstacles. Akshaya Tritiya (April 30, Wednesday): Akshaya Tritiya stands as a highly sacred day in Hindu tradition because it brings everlasting success and fortunate prospects. The successful nature and extended duration of all new initiatives that start on this day are believed by tradition. People buy gold while doing charitable deeds and spiritual practices to welcome divine blessings, along with happiness, into their lives.

Akshaya Tritiya stands as a highly sacred day in Hindu tradition because it brings everlasting success and fortunate prospects. The successful nature and extended duration of all new initiatives that start on this day are believed by tradition. People buy gold while doing charitable deeds and spiritual practices to welcome divine blessings, along with happiness, into their lives. Matangi Jayanti (April 30, Wednesday): Goddess Matangi is worshipped on Matangi Jayanti, which celebrates her as the Tantric manifestation of Goddess Saraswati. She rules over communication abilities, together with creativity and deep inner understanding. People worship Goddess Matangi to achieve excellence in speech, together with artistic abilities and spiritual enlightenment.

Goddess Matangi is worshipped on Matangi Jayanti, which celebrates her as the Tantric manifestation of Goddess Saraswati. She rules over communication abilities, together with creativity and deep inner understanding. People worship Goddess Matangi to achieve excellence in speech, together with artistic abilities and spiritual enlightenment. Rohini Vrat (April 30, Wednesday): Jain women observe Rohini Vrat to seek peace and good health while spiritually uplifting their families. The occasion occurs when Rohini Nakshatra matches particular lunar conditions. During this observance, devotees practice fasting while they pray and give charitable donations. Through the vrat, people develop self-control alongside mental detachment while achieving personal and familial peace.

Jain women observe Rohini Vrat to seek peace and good health while spiritually uplifting their families. The occasion occurs when Rohini Nakshatra matches particular lunar conditions. During this observance, devotees practice fasting while they pray and give charitable donations. Through the vrat, people develop self-control alongside mental detachment while achieving personal and familial peace. Treta Yuga (April 30, Wednesday): The start of the second Yuga, according to Hindu cosmology, marks Treta Yuga Day as the time when dharma had diminished. Lord Rama, together with other divine incarnations, appeared during this period. The Hindu festival Akshaya Tritiya honours virtue together with divine order, and righteousness is maintained by heroic moral strength.

The start of the second Yuga, according to Hindu cosmology, marks Treta Yuga Day as the time when dharma had diminished. Lord Rama, together with other divine incarnations, appeared during this period. The Hindu festival Akshaya Tritiya honours virtue together with divine order, and righteousness is maintained by heroic moral strength. Vinayaka Chaturthi (May 1, Thursday): Every month Lord Ganesha receives veneration through the observance known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees observe fasting and conduct religious ceremonies to win Lord Ganesha's blessings that will remove obstacles and bring success to new beginnings. The day includes Ganapati homas together with chants and the presentation of modaks to the deities.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. The following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 25: 10:41 AM to 12:19 PM

10:41 AM to 12:19 PM April 26: 09:02 AM to 10:40 AM

09:02 AM to 10:40 AM April 27: 05:15 PM to 06:54 PM

05:15 PM to 06:54 PM April 28: 07:22 AM to 09:01 AM

April 29: 03:37 PM to 05:16 PM

03:37 PM to 05:16 PM April 30: 12:18 PM to 01:58 PM

May 01: 01:58 PM to 03:37 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious times for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

