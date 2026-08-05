August 2026 solar eclipse in Leo: Here's what astrologers say this rare event could mean

The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, is expected to be one of the year's biggest celestial events. While astronomers are preparing for the rare spectacle, astrologers are looking at what the eclipse could symbolize. Since it falls in Leo, many believe the event may highlight themes such as confidence, creativity, leadership and personal identity.

The total solar eclipse was awe-inspiring, but there was no solar flare explosion during the event. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although astrology is based on belief rather than on science, several astrologers have made similar predictions about what this eclipse may represent.

Also Read Total solar eclipse 2026: Meaning, date, timings and astrological significance

Why is the Solar eclipse in Leo attracting attention?

As per the astrologer who spoke to The Sun, the August solar eclipse could mark the beginning of a new chapter.

"The universe is about to reboot with the powerful Solar Eclipse in Leo, heralding fresh starts, exciting opportunities and extra doses of confidence all round," the astrologer told The Sun.

The astrologer added that Leo's symbolism is closely tied to courage, visibility and self-expression. Because of this, the eclipse may encourage people to step into leadership roles, pursue creative goals or make decisions they have been postponing.

Why some astrologers say it's also a time to let go

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Not every astrologer views the eclipse as only a period of growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not every astrologer views the eclipse as only a period of growth. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the astrology platform CHANI, the August eclipse may also encourage people to release old habits, especially those connected with seeking approval from others.

In its eclipse forecast, CHANI says the event may "deflate our pridefulness and arrogance," encouraging people to move away from ego-driven decisions and focus on what genuinely matters.

Rather than forcing change, the platform suggests allowing events to unfold naturally and observing what life reveals in the weeks after the eclipse.

Why do eclipses often symbolise new beginnings in astrology?

Many astrologers consider a solar eclipse to be an intensified New Moon, making it a symbolic time for change and fresh starts.

As per Condé Nast Traveller, astrologers often associate eclipses with unexpected opportunities, new directions and moments that shift your perspective. Because this eclipse takes place in Leo, those themes may revolve around authenticity, creative expression and the confidence to show your true self.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}