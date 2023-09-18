Autumn Equinox and Libra Season impact on your sun sign for September 18-24

A significant transition is underway this week in planetary movements as the Sun bids farewell to Virgo and enters Libra with the Autumn Equinox arriving. Impact of Autumn Equinox and Libra Season in week of September 18-24, 2023 on your sun sign

This week unfolds with celestial events such as the Scorpio Moon, its harmonious alignment with Saturn, the Sun's opposition to Neptune, and a challenging Moon-Saturn square. These aspects will usher in a medley of emotions, and in the wake of subsequent Pluto transits, it becomes evident that we will confront our inner conflicts and transform them into opportunities for growth. Here are the astrological readings for each zodiac sign during the week of September 18 to 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, you'll find yourself reclaiming what's rightfully yours, and there's no shortage of what you're owed. Your assertiveness is on display as you navigate the task of restoring equilibrium during this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your focus remains firmly on your career and the pursuit of happiness in your professional life. This week may mark a pivotal point in your career journey, requiring a significant decision and a bold move.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Though you might be puzzled by your good fortune, rest assured that your hard work is paying off. Accept the success that's coming your way, even if trusting it feels unfamiliar.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): This week you may find yourself tempted to indulge after adhering to strict discipline. While a treat or two won't hurt, be cautious not to overindulge.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): To avoid contemplating your love life, you might immerse yourself in social engagements or excessive eating. Despite these distractions, you'll emerge resilient and ready to move forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week promises celebrations and happiness, making you the centre of attention. Embrace the positivity and revel in the joyous gatherings that come your way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): As you welcome the Libra Sun and the Autumn season, you'll find renewed determination to create happiness in your life. Patience and wisdom will be your guiding lights during the week

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your perception of home life may shift, but your adaptable nature allows you to embrace change with open arms. The week ushers in acceptance of new experiences.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): During this week, work takes a backseat, granting you some much-needed relaxation and quality time with loved ones. Cherish the conversations and memories that come your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your unwavering determination pays off, making you the standout winner of the week. Enjoy the sense of security, happiness, and financial prosperity that this period offers.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): As you approach the end of the year, you may feel weary of certain challenges in love and luck. While the light at the end of the tunnel is visible, this week still holds some trials.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Approach this week as a fresh adventure, embracing the opportunity to learn and explore. New insights and potential hobbies await your discovery during the week.