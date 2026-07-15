Barbault Basket 2026: The meaning behind André Barbault's final prediction

A rare planetary pattern is drawing attention from Western astrologers ahead of July 19, 2026. Known as the Barbault Basket, this unusual alignment was identified by French astrologer André Barbault, who believed it could mark an important turning point in astrology.

Barbault Basket event explained. (Canva AI)

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Astrologer Ashley shares on Instagram that this is not just another planetary alignment, but rather it is one of the rarest geometric patterns involving the outer planets and the event that André Barbault spent much of his career studying.

What is the Barbault Basket?

According to Ashley, the Barbault Basket happens when the outer planets form a special geometric shape on the zodiac wheel.

On July 19, 2026, four outer planets are expected to stand at the 4th degree of different zodiac signs at the same time:

Jupiter at 4° Leo

Uranus at 4° Gemini

Neptune at 4° Aries

Pluto at 4° Aquarius

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Why is the July 19, 2026 alignment so rare?

{{^usCountry}} Ashley says this planetary pattern is extremely uncommon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashley says this planetary pattern is extremely uncommon. {{/usCountry}}

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According to her, the last time astrologers saw a similar configuration was in 1922. To find another comparable pattern before that, she says, you would have to look back to the Renaissance.

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Because of its rarity, many astrologers working today have never experienced this configuration during their careers.

Also Read July 2026 Barbault Basket: Why astrologers are calling this one of the decade's most important planetary alignments

Why did André Barbault think it was important?

Ashley says André Barbault spent decades studying how the slow-moving outer planets relate to major world events.

He believed the 2026 Barbault Basket would mark the end of a challenging cycle that began around 2020 and the beginning of a period focused on rebuilding.

She describes it as "the moment when the collective tide stops going out and starts coming back in."

Why are astrologers talking about 2026 now?

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According to Ashley, the July 2026 event has become even more meaningful because the outer planets have already started changing signs.

She points out that Pluto, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus have all entered new zodiac signs within a short period, something many astrologers consider highly unusual.

Ashley believes those sign changes were only the beginning. In her view, they set the stage for the Barbault Basket on July 19, 2026, which she describes as the main event.

What does the Barbault Basket mean?

In Western astrology, the Barbault Basket is seen as a symbol of cooperation rather than conflict. Ashley explains that the planets form supportive angles, including trines, sextiles and oppositions, instead of challenging ones.

She says this pattern suggests a time when powerful collective forces work together instead of pulling in different directions.

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Whether people see it as an important astrological milestone or simply an interesting planetary pattern, the Barbault Basket has become one of the most talked-about events in Western astrology. For followers of André Barbault's work, July 19, 2026, represents a rare moment that may signal the start of a new chapter.