Birthday Thoughts for these signs from Aug 1 to 9 Aug 2022

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 01: Governed by the number 1 and the Sun, Ambitious by nature, you go all out to achieve what you desire to. You will be able to study the subject of your choice and will be able to go deep into its study. This will bring you success in your educational field. Following the law and order, is an obsession with you. You do not tolerate anything, which is not correct, and what is not abiding by the law. Religion and customs attract you, but you do not overdo them. The months of May, July and September will be very important.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 2: Governed by the number 2, you are also governed by the planet Moon. Your personality and positive attitude to life, will allow you to have a vast circle of friends around you. You are independent and full of self-confidence. You will move in an intellectual crowd, in the year ahead of you. This will be beneficial to you in all ways. You will prosper and achieve success after your marriage. The month of May, August, November and January will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 3: You are governed by the number 3 and by the planet Jupiter. Your humble and modest nature will draw the attention of your friends, who will flock to you for advice and help. But, at the same time, you do not like people interfering in your personal life. You like to be left alone and enjoy privacy. Your sharp power of observation, will allow you to notice minute happenings around you, and you will be able to make the best of this. The months of July, September and November will be very eventful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 4: Influenced by number 4 and the planet Uranus, you are active, trustworthy, energetic, systematic and reliable person. For those who are to be married this year, you can expect to achieve prosperity and happiness, after marriage. Your bosses will notice your hard work and dedication, and you are likely to be rewarded for your efforts. Teaching comes naturally to you. You not only like to pursue it as a profession, but also find satisfaction in doing it. In the coming year, you are advised, not to take hasty decisions. The months of May, December and March will be very eventful

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 5: You are governed by the number 5 and by the planet Mercury. You can expect to see, changes both professionally and at the domestic front, in the year ahead of you. Some of you might lose money through speculation. You cannot tolerate to see the miseries of those who are physically handicapped. In the coming year, you will be spending a lot of your time in doing social work for hospitals and charitable institutions. This will not only, give you a sense of satisfaction, but also bring you fame and recognition. The month of May, August and January will be highly eventful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 6: Dominated by the planet Venus, your approach is practical and you take serious note of your duties and responsibilities, but you need to control your tendency to behave stubborn and jealous at times. Drive carefully, especially during night. Coming year offers you opportunities to make major investments not only in speculative fields, but also in real estate. Benefits in cash and kind from relatives and friends. The months of March, May, July & November will be highly significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 7: You are dominated by the planet Neptune, the number 7 also dominates you. Your self-confidence will help you to achieve popularity and success, in the year ahead of you. You are popular with both sexes. In the coming year, some of you are likely to inherit ancestral property, especially from your father’s side. You like to develop spiritual powers, and you like to use this to bring relieve for the oppressed class. Helping those in need, gives you a feeling of satisfaction. The months of July, September and December will be very significant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 8: You are governed by the number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are honest faithful and good-natured. You have the ability of taking charge over a difficult situation. The coming year will see you travel a lot. Visits to foreign countries is also possible. But a word of caution – give up your fickle minded attitude to life. You tend to get inconsistent and thus create problems for yourself. In love matters, you will be careful, and will not take the first step, if you are not sure of a positive response. The months of June and September will be very eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on August 9: You are governed by the number 9 and dominated by the planet Mars. Most of you will travel a lot in the coming year. But you are advised, to be careful in love matters. Pleasure trips with friends is foreseen. Coming year will see you executing big projects into action. This will not only bring you success, but will also give you a sense of satisfaction, but you are advised to control your restless nature. You expect things to happen in double quick time. Learn to relax and let time take its own course. Take a step forward, only when you are sure of a positive response. The months of May, October and November will be very important.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON