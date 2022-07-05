Birthday Thoughts for these signs from July 6 to 10 July 2022

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 06 :Ruled by number 6 and Venus, under the influence of Mercury. Forthcoming year is full of success, cachet and lot of surprises for you. New opportunities are waiting for you which you will deal in wise manner. You are a nature lover person and criticize its wear and tear. Certainly, you will follow the idiom “If wealth is lost something is lost and if health is lost everything is lost. Your pals will provide timely help to you. You appreciate others act which makes you loved by near and dear ones. Asset time: October, January, March and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 07 :Ruled by number 7, carry forwarded by planet Neptune and accompanied by Mercury, reliability is in your blood. Your area of interest will promises you to bring lot of harmony, support, name and fame in the near future. Pinpointing the small issues is what defines you in the work place. You thoroughly and wisely use your valuable time to accomplish your goals. Your guidance is utmost important for you as well as for others. Indirectly you helped others to be on right track. Your outspoken nature will take away others worries. Your presence is likely to warm others heart and soul. Consequential time: February, March and August.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 08 :Ruled by number 8, Saturn and Mercury, your excellence is unmatchable in terms of planning and observing. Your mental and physical state will be improved by following some spiritual and philosophical lectures. You are modern by your views and abhor bigoted people. Your demand for excellence from your subordinates is very high. You are well aware of your rights and duties and make other to follow them as well. You are good citizen of your country and keep abreast yourself with any updation related to any change in law and order. Fruitful months: January, April and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 09 : Ruled by number 9, Mars and Mercury, your state of being honored will improve in front of your seniors, parents and all others related to you. Your footprints will be followed by others. You believe in “Earn and Spend theory” means on one hand your diligence pays for you and on the other your spendthrift trait will credit you. You are likely to follow western culture of taking no tension for future. Your wardrobe is replete of high profiled and branded items. Your mental and physical state will catch your interest in spirituality. Fruitful months: November, January, May and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 10 :Ruled by number 1, the Sun and Mercury, systematic and pragmatic approach will provide a good base to start a new enterprise or grow in the existing one. Your way of working and way of talking all loved by everyone from your house to your gaffers. You will be ideal for your juniors. Your jolly nature infuses happiness in everybody’s life. You are affirmative and amiable. You will get full support from your coworkers and seniors which take you on placid ride. Best months: February, March and July.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manisha Koushik Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail