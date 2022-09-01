Birthday Thoughts for these signs from September 1 to 4 September 2022

Birth Date Astrology for people born on September 01: Influenced by number 1 and the Sun, you are energetic, practical, dignified, brilliant and highly sensitive person. You have a good temperament and are very tactful, but you need to check your tendency to behave spendthrift, fickle minded and restless at times. This coming year sudden problems can be expected at work. You need to tackle these problems with more maturity and diplomacy. Traveling during this period will not only bring you important information but will also ensure monetary gains. Overseas travel or business transaction for some of you. Wedding bells will ring for some lovebirds later in the year. Health definitely needs more attention. Outdoor sports and activities will attract you. The months of December, May, July and October will be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on September 02: Ruled by number 2 and the moon, you are a simple, responsible, trustworthy, creative, intelligent and a talented person. You enjoy each and every day of your life to its best and possess talents to become a thinker, a philosopher or a writer, but you need to control your tendency to behave restless and stubborn at times. This year you will develop better rapport with colleagues, clients and coworkers if you socialize with them after work. A brilliant period which will help you improve your name and position in your respective field. Investments will reach new heights and improved finances will make you spend more on luxuries and other comforts. Romantic entanglement will be pleasant and chances to enter into a matrimonial alliance will be strong. Religious function/ Hawans/ ceremonies will be performed at home. Guest will be regular and bring you lots of gifts in cash and kind. The months of December, April, August and September will be very significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on September 03: Dominated by number 3 and the Planet Jupiter, you are charming, ambitious, talented, helpful, dignified and a highly methodical person. You are independent by nature and people admire you for your ability to take quick decisions, but you need to curb your tendencies to behave extravagance, jealous and hypocrite at times. This year you will be facing new challenges, but your strong will power along with help from close associates will ensure victory for you. Your financial condition will improve as the year progresses. Gains from investment as well as speculation cannot be ruled out. You will be a concerned parent and will provide your children with nothing but the best. Some disturbing news from a distant place can be expected towards the middle of the year. Spiritual person provides solace and mental peace. The months of January, March, May and August will be highly productive for you.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on September 04: Dominated by number 4 and the planet Uranus, you are active, jovial, confident, methodical and a systematic person. You are capable of converting sand to gold provided you put in your best, but you need to check your tendency to behave vindictive, stubborn and moody at times. Business ventures that you establish overseas will bring you lot of gains and prosperity. New sources of income will improve your financial position and your confidence will be at its peak. Professional changes if done towards the middle of the year will prove to be beneficial. Family responsibilities will escalate and people at home will be more demanding. Real-estate transaction towards the yearend should bring monetary gains. The months of December, February, July and September will be result oriented.

