Birthday Thoughts for zodiac signs from 16 – 31 January, 2023

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 16: Ruled by number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are energetic, ambitious, independent, honest and possess a sharp memory. New proposals and assignments for you this year. Business will flourish and financial gains will lift your confidence. Legal matters that have been haunting your mind will settle to your satisfaction. Elders and children in the family will demand a lot of your attention. Health of your spouse may cause concern and anxiety. Sportsmen and artists can look forward to some fame towards the end of the year. Promotions and increments are likely for some. Relationship with somebody close might get strained over trivial issues. Romance and new alliances look likely for those unattached. July, November, January and May will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 17: Ruled by number 8 and the planet Saturn, you are dynamic, practical, responsible, hardworking, authoritative and highly disciplined. A very promising and favourable period starts this year. Investors who speculate in the stock market will benefit financially. This is also a good time to invest in property. Children will be supportive and bring in some happy news later in the year. Pilgrimage or a long journey would be high on your cards. Those involved in art and other creative profession should expect recognition and monetary gains. Sudden help from some near one or a friend will bring a major boost to your professional career. September, November, March and June will prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 18: Ruled by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are dignified, sensitive, courageous, confident and diplomatic person. You shall gather knowledge, information and make new and long-lasting contacts. You shall leave no stone unturned to achieve your desired goals. Some exhilarating news from your children would boost up your spirits later in the year. Businessmen will expand their ventures into new and more profitable avenues. Investment in stocks would bring spectacular results. Health would definitely need more attention. Meditation and Yoga should be practiced for spiritual as well as physical gains. August, October and April will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 19: Ruled by number 1 and the Sun. You are active, energetic, authoritative, brilliant, systematic and a talented person. Put your efforts on projects that promise long term gains without wasting much time on small problems. Only selective investment will be rewarding and you should avoid speculation on all fronts. Employment opportunities for some of you. Romance will be pleasant and will add a spice to your life. Arrival of guests and relatives during this period will be plenty, who will bring you gifts in cash and kind. The months of September, February and April will be highly significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 20: Ruled by number 2 and the Moon. You are imaginative, smart, trustworthy, generous and authoritative. Those undertaking a foreign trip in the second half of the year will have a highly pleasurable and a very exciting journey. Do not spend lavishly on luxuries. Despite few initial problems earlier in the year, your financial position will become much better as new moneymaking projects will be undertaken. Spiritual gains for some later in the year. Financial difficulties and health problems will mar peaceful atmosphere at home. The month of August, December, March and June will be highly significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 21: Ruled by number 3 and the planet Jupiter, you are intelligent, dignified, jovial, generous and an optimistic person. This year you will complete many of your pending jobs in hand. New money-making opportunities will be highly promising, but will require you to give in your best. Relation with your spouse during this period will be cordial and on an even footing. Children will bring you good news and you will be proud of their achievements. Romantic alliances will prosper and strengthen. Speculations however will not be beneficial, therefore strictly not recommended. Investment in a house or land will bring you long term benefits. The months of July, November, February and May will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 22: Ruled by number 4 and the planet Uranus, you are energetic, methodical, systematic and possess an attractive personality. Some losses due to speculation or hasty decision during this period cannot be ruled out. Businessmen will sign new and important contracts. Overseas ventures will be highly lucrative. This might not be the perfect year for matters relating to your heart and forming a matrimonial alliance. The latter half of the year will see you undertake a pilgrimage, which will bring you mental comfort and peace. The months of October, December, January and April will be highly result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 23: Ruled by number 5 and the planet Mercury. You are highly intelligent, diplomatic, highly business oriented, accommodating, god fearing and kind hearted person. Your acumen in business will really do wonders, but you need to plan your budget well in advance and it will be wise not to go beyond it. Investment made in the past will bear fruits, making your financial position much comfortable. Property/legal disputes will settle to your satisfaction. Some exhilarating news from your children will boost up your spirits. Travel and journey, most likely overseas for some will ensure pleasure and excitement. Health definitely needs more attention. Meditation and Yoga should be practiced for spiritual gains as well as physical gains. The months of July, October, January and March will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 24: Ruled by number 6 and the planet Venus. You are energetic, practical, systematic, methodical and a generous person. New sources of income will improve your financial position and ongoing projects will get a major boost. Investment in a house and selected stocks recommended. Sudden expenses due to health problem in the family will bother your mind. Legal matters will prove expensive. Purchase of a property or a mode of transportation will be high on your agenda. Journeys undertaken for work purpose will be beneficial and highly rewarding. The months of September, December, January and June will enhance prosperity.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 25: Ruled by number 7 and the planet Neptune. You are affectionate, charming, sober, courageous, original and honest. A year of gifts and rewards. New proposals and assignments will boost your morale and confidence. Property transaction will bring you good returns and will also help raise money. Wedding bells will ring for some later in the year, and others will find romance to keep them going. Chronic patients need to take extra care for their health. Travel will be undertaken for building important relationships and monetary gains. Overseas journey or business transaction for some. Avoid lending and borrowing money. The months of September, November, March and June will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 26: Ruled by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are creative, active, confident, intelligent and an artistic person. It will be a period of success and happiness throughout, thanks to the support provided by your family members. Investments will yield handsome results. Romantic alliance develops with someone that you have secretly admired. You will also gain importance amongst your colleagues because of you better skills and aptitude. Health will show improvement despite hectic hours that you might put in office. The months of September, October, January and March will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 27: Ruled by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are active, energetic, trustworthy, systematic and quick in taking decisions. A stable period of growth and prosperity sees you shine with new confidence and enthusiasm. Blessing from a saintly person will provide solace and comfort. Speculation will prove to be rewarding and long-term investment is also recommended. Long pending disputes will be sorted out bringing relief to your mind. Stay away from strangers who behave extra friendly and excuse those who approach you for loans. Your self-confidence will be high. Friends will be supportive but demanding. The months of August, October and May will prove to be result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 28: Ruled by number 1, and the Sun, you are assertive, authoritative, dignified, determined and dashing person. Your stars will be in a favourable position, bringing you happiness and prosperity. Those involved in arts and other creative professions will achieve recognition and monetary gains this year. Matrimonial alliances for those eligible. Although health will be fine but it will be important to take necessary precautions. Children will make you feel proud with their achievements. Pilgrimage or distant journey will be high on your agenda. The months of July, September, November and February will prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 29: Ruled by number 2 and the planet moon, that is the reason why you are so energetic, impressive and full of life. The coming year is expected to bring in achievements and rewards. Businessmen will expand their ventures into new and more profitable avenues. Some exhilarating news from your children will boost up your spirits. Journeys overseas or financial transactions from abroad will fetch returns. Property disputes will be settled down to your satisfaction. Health will definitely need more attention. Meditation and Yoga should be practiced for spiritual gains. The month of June, October, April and May will be eventful and result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 30: Ruled by number 3 and the Planet Jupiter, infuse numerous ideas and a great philosophy in you. An exotic and thrilling island is waiting for you to celebrate your achievements. To provide all the amenities to your family members is always in your mind. Check your mailbox, might be there is something in return for your long-term contribution to the company in terms of incentives waiting for you. You need to recharge the health card of yours and your family members before it gets too late. Inner peace, which is the need of the hour comes to you soon through some sacred person. You ought to spend some long life cherishing moments with your spouse. September, January, and July will bring luxuries to your life.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on January 31: Ruled by number 4 and planet Uranus composes a great amount of vigor and passion in you. A sudden influence of a person from the opposite sex will give a new and interesting twist to your life. Later in the year blessing from a saintly person will provide comfort and peace of mind. Stay away from strangers who behave extra friendly and excuse all those who approach you for temporary loans and financial assistance. Long pending disputes will get sorted out and important contacts will play immense role in improving your financial standing. Friends will be helpful but demanding. July, September and March will prove to be significant.

