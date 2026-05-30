Blue Moon 2026: Most impacted zodiac signs during the may full moon, according to a US astrologer

The rare Blue Moon in May 2026 is drawing attention among astrology followers. Blue moon 2026 (Pinterest)

On a recent instagram post, a US astrologer Jill brown shares which zodiac signs are likely to be most impacted during the Blue Moon 2026 occuring tomorrow.

Also Read Horoscope Today, May 30, 2026: These zodiac signs are likely to see new beginnings a day before the Blue Moon

What is a Blue Moon? Despite its name, a blue moon is not a different kind of moon. The term is commonly used to describe an extra full moon that appears within a calendar cycle. Because the lunar cycle lasts around 29.5 days, a month can occasionally fit two full moons, making the second one a “Blue Moon.”

This timing is what makes the event relatively uncommon, which is also where the popular phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from.

Is the Blue Moon actually blue in colour? Usually, no. A Blue Moon does not mean the Moon will appear blue in the night sky.

In rare cases, the Moon can take on a bluish tint because of unusual atmospheric conditions, such as smoke or volcanic particles in the air. But that is separate from the astronomical meaning of a Blue Moon.

So, for most viewers, the May 2026 full moon is expected to look much like a regular full moon.

Also Read A US spiritual expert explains the symbolism of this weekend’s rare blue moon

Why is it called a Blue Moon Full Moon? The name has a long history tied to older lunar calendars and later popular usage. Over time, “Blue Moon” became associated with an additional or less common full moon event.

Today, the term is widely used in astronomy discussions, popular culture, and astrology content.