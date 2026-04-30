Buddha Purnima 2026: Why the May full moon is considered an auspicious day, according to Sadhguru

Every year, Buddha Purnima arrives with the brightness of a full moon and a quiet reminder of inner stillness. For many spiritual seekers, this night is not just a religious celebration but a moment to pause, reflect and turn inward.

The full moon rises over the city of Doha in Qatar on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)(AFP)

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According to Yogi Sadhguru, the energy of this full moon carries a special significance because it is associated with Gautama Buddha’s enlightenment. According to spiritual traditions, the day marks the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Buddha.

As Sadhguru describes it, this full moon is a reminder that transformation is possible for every human being.

“Buddha Purnima is about a human being realising the ultimate possibility.”

Also Read Buddha Purnima 2026: A certified coach shares Buddha's teaching on the art of letting go

What is the spiritual significance of the Full Moon?

In yogic traditions, the human system is believed to respond strongly to lunar cycles.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru explains that Buddha’s enlightenment made this particular full moon especially meaningful for seekers. And on the auspicious day of the Full Moon, Gautama became the Buddha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru explains that Buddha’s enlightenment made this particular full moon especially meaningful for seekers. And on the auspicious day of the Full Moon, Gautama became the Buddha. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Because of this moment in history, the night is remembered not merely as a festival but as a symbol of awakening and self-realisation. According to spiritual traditions, people often choose this night to meditate, fast or engage in quiet reflection to connect with deeper aspects of life. The story of Buddha’s enlightenment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because of this moment in history, the night is remembered not merely as a festival but as a symbol of awakening and self-realisation. According to spiritual traditions, people often choose this night to meditate, fast or engage in quiet reflection to connect with deeper aspects of life. The story of Buddha’s enlightenment {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gautama Buddha’s journey is often described as one of intense seeking. After years of exploring different paths, he finally sat under the Bodhi tree, determined to understand the truth of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gautama Buddha’s journey is often described as one of intense seeking. After years of exploring different paths, he finally sat under the Bodhi tree, determined to understand the truth of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sadhguru highlights that Buddha’s transformation shows the potential of human consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadhguru highlights that Buddha’s transformation shows the potential of human consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

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“Buddha means the awakened one.”

His enlightenment is considered one of the most powerful examples of inner transformation in spiritual history.

Why do we meditate on Buddha Purnima night?

For spiritual practitioners, Buddha Purnima is often seen as a powerful time for meditation. The stillness of the night and the symbolism of Buddha’s awakening encourage people to turn inward.

Also Read Do you know you can grow in meditation? An enlightened master shares the process

Sadhguru suggests that the essence of Buddha’s teaching lies in awareness and inner clarity.

“The whole process of spirituality is about becoming more conscious.”

Instead of elaborate rituals, the night invites individuals to simply sit quietly, observe their breath and become aware of their inner state.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on the input shared on social media. HT hold no credibility in the information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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