Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Dear Cancer, you are ruled by the planet Moon, which makes you loyal, caring and intuitive. Today, nobody is going to cross your boundary and the day remains favourable on the whole.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Today, nobody is going to cross your boundary today and it remains favourable on the whole.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

People under this sign are ruled by the Moon, which makes them loyal, caring and intuitive. However, they have a boundary that is very firm and crossing it can unleash their ire. Fortunately, nobody is going to cross your boundary today and the day remains favourable on the whole.

Cancer Finance Today

Get set for an excellent deal that comes your way today and earn you a lot of money. Freelancers and part-timers can have an exceptionally profitable day today. A boost in daily collection is foreseen for retail chain owners. Property dealers and real estate developers can expect a windfall today.

Cancer Family Today

Elderly whose quality of life was affected by Covid will manage to limp back to normalcy. Those feeling downcast will draw strength from the unconditional support of their loved ones and bounce back to normalcy. A surprise visit of close relatives to your place can turn into a family get-together.

Cancer Career Today

If your superior at work is behaving in a bullying or otherwise toxic manner, it is time you lodged a formal complaint and begin exploring other employment avenues. Schools may partially open for higher classes, so if you are in that zone and are required to attend, take full pandemic precautions.

RELATED STORIES

Cancer Health Today

A dietary plan you are following or plan to follow will help you shed extra weight, so carry on. Without a personal trainer, it may become difficult to get a sculpted body and six-pack abs that you desire. Foodies gaining weight should reduce their intake of fatty foods to stay healthy.

Cancer Love Life Today

Newlyweds will need to put in conscious efforts to adjust to each other. Travel stars shine bright for those contemplating a second honeymoon. Fixing up a date with someone you are attracted to is possible today. To marry or not to marry may be the question facing some eligible singles.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope cancer sun sign sun signs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aries Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Libra Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP