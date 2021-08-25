Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your broad-mindedness and receptive nature make you a great performer. Your intuitiveness and curiosity will help you score better over your competitors towards the end of the day. You are likely to receive some good news from far-off relatives today. You will maintain your top position by constantly bringing changes in your life and improving your lifestyle. Your child-like innocence and charm make you a winner in all fields of life. Your willingness to multitask, coupled with your enthusiasm, will make your hurdles disappear before you can even realize it! Make the most of your time in pursuing hobbies, while you have it on your side!

Cancer Finance Today

Investment in immovable assets will bring you profits. Most of your financial needs are likely to be fulfilled by the addition of a new income source. All your pending dues will be cleared and money-wise, it will be a relaxed day for you.

Cancer Family Today

You need to handle your relationships with care. Your cheerful disposition will keep your family members entertained. Spending time with siblings will help you relive old days. An atmosphere of serenity will prevail at home.

Cancer Career Today

At work, many opportunities will come to you, which will test your skills and patience. Do not make rash decisions that are likely to harm your interests. You will need to multitask to get your pending work done in time.

Cancer Health Today

Your health will remain fine today. Sticking to a strict diet and exercise routine will help you maintain a balance in your overall health and wellbeing. Those who prefer to eat outside may need to be watchful of your stomach-related ailments.

Cancer Love Life Today

A new and exciting romantic relationship is on the cards for some single individuals. Cherish it thoroughly. Those already in a long-term relationship will cement their bond with a commitment for a lifetime.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874