Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your day will be full of challenges but you know the knack of sailing against the tide. You are sensitive and understanding and can handle every situation with ease. You have quite a magnetic personality and that makes you the centre of attraction wherever you go. You have a deep sense of responsibility and honesty, which helps you overcome your fears and complete the given duties well within the time span. However, shun your clingy attitude or it would not be appreciated by your near and dear ones.

Cancer Finance Today

This is not an auspicious time to invest your hard-earned money in speculative activities, as losses are foreseen. Do not make any financial decisions in haste. Analyze all factors carefully and take into consideration the returns before you start a new business venture.

Cancer Family Today

You will have a fulfilling day at home in the company of kids. Spending time with parents will help you receive quality advice for the future. However, you need to stay away from gossip-mongering relatives or it will spoil the peaceful domestic mood.

Cancer Career Today

You need to think on your feet on the professional front today to stay ahead of your envious colleagues. You need to take responsibility for the work you have done as your promotion will greatly depend on it.

Cancer Health Today

You are likely to undergo a lot of undue work stress today,for which you will find it necessary to unwind. Scheduling a relaxing massage therapy will not only give you physical relief but will also calm your senses.

Cancer Love Life Today

You will find it difficult to balance your love life with your hectic work schedules, which might make your romantic ties to snap. Misunderstandings between you and your beloved are likely to crop up, which you need to sort out patiently.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

