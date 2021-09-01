Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

Cancer

People born under this sign are highly intuitive and some may even possess psychic abilities. So, today is the day to rely on your intuition and get forewarned and forearmed to tackle the day that lies ahead.

Cancer Finance Today

It will be difficult to match previous years collections due to the pandemic lockdowns, but your business looks certain to grow. You may not get the best deal for your property, but seal it, as market may not look up anytime soon. Remain on the saving mode till the end of the pandemic period.

Cancer Family Today

It is important to make your child aware of online safety, especially cyberbullying. Be sensitive to the needs of a family elder, as his/ her condition is only going to grow tender with age. You don’t always need an occasion to celebrate or stay happy, so set your mind to have fun today.

Cancer Career Today

A new piece of information regarding an issue at work can make matters even more complicated. Those working from home can beat screen fatigue resulting from multiple video calls by resorting to audio calls. Half-hearted attempts due to distractions will not lead to success, so develop the power of attention through meditation.

Cancer Health Today

Taking up a physical sport may provide double benefit – it will keep you physically fit and keep you entertained. Given the choice, some of you may want to try your hand at different sports, just to boost your sporting skills. Don’t make light of pandemic protocols, it can become a question of life and death.

Cancer Love Life Today

Those married may make their special day memorable in life by buying property or a vehicle. If your friendship has turned into romance, the day is not far away for you two to tie the knot. Being there for each other makes the relationship special.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874