Cancer Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Keep your self-confidence high

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Cancer natives need to keep their self-confidence high and concentrate well to handle the pressure with ease. An unexpected visit by an old friend could give you a pleasant surprise. Make sure you do something exciting and different with people at home. Property dealings would materialize helping in bringing fabulous gains. Cancer natives may feel motivated to brighten the romantic front. They may talk to friends or colleagues about introducing them to some prospective connection. Motivate yourself to exercise regularly. You need to improve your physical health. Don’t get surprised if you inherit your ancestors' property. Cancer natives will also complete the long-pending construction work to their satisfaction. Make sure you take special care of your belongings while travelling. Cancer natives should avoid procrastination at all costs on the professional front today. If you get a backlog, things might start to pile up and then you may find yourself way behind.

Cancer Finance Today: Your intuitive ability is likely to peak now, and you may find it easier than usual to clinch great deals and finalize profitable ventures. Transactions in the share market could bring handsome gains but avoid investing it again in speculations.

Cancer Family Today: Parental guidance would enable one to tap inner strength and know the real potential. Enjoying a wonderful time in the company of guests is on the card. News of an impending wedding or celebration may brighten the day.

Cancer Career Today: Having a powerful heart-to-heart talk with a colleague or friend could inspire a whole new game plan. Later, you’ll be fired up and ready to go to bat for a major professional passion project. Cancer artists will find it a highly productive day.

Cancer Health Today: Today is all about renewal and regeneration for Cancer natives. The healing energy you may experience will benefit any old wounds that have bothered you lately. It is important to slow down and wind down before you go to sleep tonight. It is important to get enough sleep.

Cancer Love Life Today: It can be the perfect time for romance, so make sure that you're ready! That could mean making yourself look your best, or just letting your sweetheart know how you feel. Single Cancer natives may go out of their way to meet new people.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

