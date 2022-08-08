Cancer Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Do things differently

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) A desire to do things differently will help develop the innovative style of Cancer natives. Handling additional responsibilities effortlessly may brighten your chances of a promotion. Circumstances are likely to make you friendly with influential people. As far as possible, property investment should be delayed for the time being otherwise it could jeopardise investment. You will have to make some personal efforts to maintain peace and harmony at home. Try to control impulsive and stubborn behaviour otherwise, it will only spoil your mood. Cancer natives’ charm would be on full display so make the most of it. Go after some person or plan that's been on your mind. If you are shifting to another rental house then go through the contract papers carefully. A vacation is likely to go as per the schedule and treat you to an extensive fun-filled travel. You may give someone close a surprise by travelling out of town to meet him or her.

Cancer Finance Today: Timely borrowing would solve much of financial problems. Part-payment of something provided by you will be received, but total payment may take some time. Be careful, as you may get swayed by somebody’s shoptalk and waste money.

Cancer Family Today: A strong opposition on the family front could force Cancer natives to change their personal decision. As far as possible, don’t let personal problems not come in the way of family life. Some compulsions could force you to take hard decisions on the family front today.

Cancer Career Today: The marketing profession is likely to lure young and intelligent minds. You are likely to get a job that is filled with challenges. It may bring forth your hidden abilities. Diversification plans are likely to bring immense success at work for Cancer natives.

Cancer Health Today: A promising day as far as health is concerned. You may indulge in a fitness routine that works for you and addresses your limitations. You are likely to get rid of backache with a herbal massage treatment. Cancer natives need to avoid fried and fatty food.

Cancer Love Life Today: If possible, use your communication flair to make a new romantic friend. You are likely to taste the sweetness of love on developing a sudden romantic acquaintance. Family elder connects you with exciting social possibilities today, perhaps even introducing you to someone special.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

