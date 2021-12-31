Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 31: Love life needs introspection

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The planetary configuration shows that your mind is extremely powerful and believing that what you need is out there taps into the abundance that already surrounds you so assume the best. Think ahead of what will happen once a quick fix wears out, and you will realize that just a little effort would have made you come out with some permanent and everlasting solutions on the front.

Cancer Finance Today

You are a day late and a dollar short in getting the best deal for something you were planning to sell. It’s an excellent time to invest in property or land in some developed areas. If planning to buy something new like a new house or a car you will be able to get things done but remember not to overspend in desire for the luxuries.

Cancer Family Today

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” All will go well in the family sector. With the house atmosphere opening up more the universe is filling you up with the love and affection from your family.

Cancer Career Today

“Strive not to be successful, but rather to be of value.” It’s time that you prove your worth and work towards attaining the big goals. You know well that nothing works till you do. The harder you work the brighter you shine.

Cancer Health Today

You are all glowing, cancer! It’s time for you to enjoy the things around you. If planning to travel don’t forget to pay attention to your skincare routine. Stay hydrated and eat healthy. Some hot drinks can provide relief from the travel lags.

Cancer Love Life Today

“Your way or the highway” is what’s making you fail at the love front. Relation involves two where both are equally responsible for efforts, care, love and support. Expecting the partner to always understand and work according to your needs is all wrong. Love is waking together, growing together, not just giving or taking.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

