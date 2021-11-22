Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Take a chill pill!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, some good opportunities are likely to come your way to choose from. You need to trust your instincts in such a situation. There may be challenges to face, which with your sheer will and dedication, may result in a positive outcome. Some significant changes are expected in your life today. Things might go the way you planned, bringing you much happiness and satisfaction. This might give you the courage to surge ahead more confidently. Your wise decisions may lead you to better prospects. You may be inclined towards spirituality at this point. Take full advantage of the personal space you created for yourself for self-improvement. Rest and relaxation may rejuvenate you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

The day looks good on your economic front today. Inflow of cash from various sources may help you purchase items of necessity. You may make handsome profits from speculative activities. New business strategies may prove beneficial.

Cancer Family Today

Your domestic front may be full of ups and downs today. There could be misunderstandings between family members, which could disrupt domestic peace. Resolve conflicts with healthy discussions. Things may settle down gradually.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, you may be able to impress your bosses with your smart and good work. Chances of receiving a long due promotion are high. Those associated with the creative fields are likely to receive recognition for their work.

Cancer Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From the health perspective, you need to be a bit alert today as frequent illnesses may be on the cards for you. A proper diet and physical activity may help you keep chronic ailments at bay. Reiki may benefit you immensely.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today, you may not get along well with your partner, which might lead to tiffs and arguments. There may be lack of affection and understanding between you two. A small trip or a cozy conversation with your beloved may bring intimacy in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}