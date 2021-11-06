Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Today is a happy day!
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Today is a happy day!

Dear Cancer, the day could bring mixed results. Your domestic front may be full of happiness. Chances of promotion are high.
Travel plans can be kept for another day.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The day may be quite eventful as you push your boundaries to achieve your targets. You are likely to fulfil your dreams in a big way and leave no stone unturned to make the most of it. The outcome of your hard work is likely to go beyond your expectations, bringing you happiness and peace of mind. You may be charged with energy to accomplish your goals and nothing can come in your way to stop you from moving ahead. Your leadership qualities are likely to help you succeed in all of your endeavours. Students are likely to excel in competitive exams. Legal issue regarding a property are likely to be sorted out. Travel plans can be kept for another day.

Cancer Finance Today

On the economic front, the day could bring mixed results. Growing expenses may leave you cash strapped. You need to balance your income and expenses to save for emergencies. You may to receive small profits from an unexpected source.

Cancer Family Today

Your domestic front may be full of happiness. Prosperity may prevail, bringing everyone closer to each other. You are likely to take good care of your loved ones, which is likely to strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Cancer Career Today

On your professional front, the day brings surprises. With inflow of projects, you may be busy with hands full of work. You may earn praises from your bosses for your excellent performance. Chances of a promotion are high.

Cancer Health Today

On the health front, chronic ailments are likely to return, bringing you discomfort and stress. Stay cautious and seek immediate medical attention. You need to maintain a disciplined and healthy lifestyle to bounce back to good health.

Cancer Love Life Today

You are likely to fall prey to misunderstandings, which may lead to clashes between you and your romantic partner. Try to understand the needs and demands of your partner to bring lost love back in your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Violet

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope horoscope cancer astrology sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Harmony will prevail at home!

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: We see profits!

Aries Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Romantic life looks amazing!

Govardhan Pooja & money matters: Auspicious timings and lucky sun signs
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP