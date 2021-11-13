Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 13: Career front sees challenges

Dear Cancer, this is not a suitable day to be adventurous, so avoid any trip plan you have in mind.
Everything seems okay, you need to be cautious on the health front.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:17 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a good day for accomplishing your goals on the professional front. Those who have been looking for a great opportunity on the business front, they may get lucky today. Since you have been putting effort and appearing in interviews for a long time, you may get good news soon, so keep your fingers crossed.

 

Your old contacts may help you get good property deals or investment schemes. Everything seems okay, you need to be cautious on the health front. This is not a suitable day to be adventurous, so avoid any trip plan you have in mind. 

 

Cancer Finance Today

You may get money flowing in from unexpected sources. Favorable planetary position may affect your career and income in a good manner and it may reflect in your bank balance too. Some may work harder to improve their income.

 

Cancer Family Today

This is an excellent day on the domestic front. You may be in a good mood and your involvement and presence may impress others. Some may make new connections or friendships today. 

 

Cancer Career Today

You may devote energy and time to your career and work harder to reach the top positions on the professional front. You may meet new people who can provide you useful information that can prove helpful in completing an important project. 

Cancer Health Today

You may feel a lack of focus and energy today. Some may be more emotional and their mood swings may be out of control. Practice meditation to make the day pass smoothly. You are advised to take some necessary steps in order to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

 

Cancer Love Life Today

Your busy schedule may make your love life suffer. You are advised to pay attention to your partner or relationship. Take some time out to spend with your lover or spouse by taking him/her to shopping or romantic dinner.

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Peach

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

 

