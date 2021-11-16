Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 16: Good news is on its way!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The sun shines bright for you today. Just honour your soul connections. You can turn negativity into positivity with your personality. You are a Cancerian after all. Incredible charisma and intensity are what is great about you. Even you wonder about your ability to think and act on your feet. Your fabulous sense of intuition is what makes it difficult for others to deceive you. You lead with a deeper understanding, analytical and detail-oriented energy. Focus on improving your condition, doing the right, finding balance, and weighing the pros and cons. Pack your bags! Exploring this world helps you gain knowledge. Travel can be your life and journey your home. Be prepared to hear some good news. If you have been planning to travel for a long time, it's on the charts now!!

Cancer Finance Today

Adapt to smart working with paying attention to the negotiations going. Your plans may gain momentum. Just stay focused like a hawk. Property investment cannot go wrong and will rise to give you good returns. Be careful and invest as the goddess of wealth seems to be inclined towards you.

Cancer Family Today

You are all smiles. Having strong support and backing is what makes you feel safe and satisfied. Your relations will work smoothly. Moon, the lord of your zodiac will help you in making the relations bright and calm.

Cancer Career Today

The power of luck seems to be failing on the professional front and there are halts in the plans. If seeking promotion, it may remain on the negotiating side only.

Cancer Health Today

Be flexible with people, situations, and love as these are interconnected and essential to look at, rest is good for your zodiac sign.

Cancer Love Life Today

The universe is working in its mystic ways. The cupid may strike you with the arrow and bow. So be prepared to be surrounded with love. Things will take a positive turn on the love front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026