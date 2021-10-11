Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Keep a check on your health
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Keep a check on your health

Dear Cancer, avoid spending money on buying worthless stuff. Things will go smoothly on the family front. Today you will be lucky in getting appreciation for your efforts.
A surprise visit from a friend may make you feel nostalgic today.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This day may bring mixed results. You will be successful in maintaining a balance between your personal and professional life. Your strong network will help you get new income opportunities. Everything will go okay except your health. Some may feel under the weather.

Avoid discussing any worthless topic with a partner or lover as it may not go well. Some may prepare themselves to execute their plans on the home front. A surprise visit from a friend may make you feel nostalgic today.

Cancer Finance Today

You have your coffers brimming, but you should avoid spending money on buying worthless stuff. Some new income opportunities may knock on your door, so think about investing money in a new business.

Cancer Family Today

Things will go smoothly on the family front as you get a chance to share your ideas with elders in the family and get their support too. A sibling may achieve something big on the career front. A relative is likely to extend a piece of good news with you.

Cancer Career Today

You have been working hard to impress your superiors, today you will be lucky in getting appreciation for your efforts. Some may get a promotion or a salary hike. Businessmen may have to sign new contracts. Homemakers may plan to take their hobby as a full time career.

Cancer Health Today

You may not feel too good on the health front and the reasons may be obvious. You are advised not to neglect any health issue you are facing these days. Try to postpone long trips and take some time out to relax your body and mind. Chatting with those who can read your mind and thoughts are also likely to make you feel better on the health front.

Cancer Love Life Today

Since you are overloaded with work and feeling exhausted, your busy schedule will not allow you to spend quality time with your lover or spouse. Some couples may find it challenging to enjoy long-distance relationships.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

