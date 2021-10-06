Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: Stars predict career growth

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Students can witness some changes in their education and those of you desirous of taking admission in a foreign university will meet with success.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You are likely to remain confident about your work. You will have a beneficial period ahead and your self-confidence and determination to achieve your objectives will be successful against all odds. You can explore new areas of growth and advancement as great professional progress and sound well-being is written in your stars today. A short visit to a relative's place can prove to be very relaxing during busy days with a tight work schedule. Students can witness some changes in their education and those of you desirous of taking admission in a foreign university will meet with success.

Cancer Finance Today

There are chances that you will earn handsome profits from your business venture. Invest surplus money carefully in the stock market to reap its benefits later on. Consulting a financial expert will give you added security.

Cancer Family Today

Your domestic issues will be your top priority. You are likely to pay attention to your domestic responsibilities, which will make your family members happy. Children will brighten your mood and parents will support you in all of your decisions.

Cancer Career Today

You need to avoid laziness in your attitude or you might face professional setbacks. Stay completely focused on your task at hand and make sure you finish it off before the deadline so that your hard work gets suitably rewarded when the time is right.

Cancer Health Today

There is nothing to worry about on your health front today and you will lead a healthy lifestyle. Bringing slight modifications to your diet and making meditation a part of your routine will help you to stay relaxed and enjoy the perks of good health.

Cancer Love Life Today

Those who are single and ready to mingle will find a suitable partner, who is likely to reciprocate in the same way. Take time out to nurture the new romantic relationship. Some of you are likely to fall in love at first sight.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

